Senti Biosciences Selected for On-Stage Presentation at Healthcare Conference Taipei 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Senti, has been selected to deliver an on-stage company presentation at the Healthcare Conference Taipei 2026, co-hosted by J.P. Morgan, UC Berkeley, and the Regent Taipei happening February 10–11, 2026, at the Regent Taipei Hotel.

Senti’s presentation will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 10:40 AM local time, in Track 1 at the Regent Ballroom (Level 3). The eight-minute presentation will highlight the Company’s Gene Circuit technology platform, pipeline progress and strategic priorities, with an emphasis on opportunities for partnership across investment, research and development, manufacturing and clinical collaboration.

“We are pleased to be selected for an on-stage presentation at Healthcare Conference Taipei 2026,” said Dr. Timothy Lu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Senti. “This conference brings together a highly relevant group of global investors and strategic partners. We look forward to sharing how our Gene Circuit platform enables greater precision, control and safety in cell and gene therapies, as well as discussing potential collaborations to advance transformative therapeutic programs for patients.”

Following the presentation session for those invited and registered to attend the conference, management will be available for post-presentation networking during the scheduled conference break at Table #1 in the Level 3 foyer outside the Regent Ballroom.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

