Stockman Insurance Selects Applied Insurance AI Solutions to Drive Operational Efficiency and Support Growth

Chicago, IL., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Stockman Insurance, a bank-affiliated insurance agency with 15 locations, has selected Applied Book Builder and Applied Recon to provide faster access to critical information, strengthen operational accuracy and scale the agency’s business more effectively. Part of Applied’s suite of Insurance AI Solutions, Applied Recon delivers AI-powered accounting automation by consolidating financial workflows and reconciling carrier commissions and payable statements with greater speed and accuracy, while Applied Book Builder enriches commercial accounts with actionable insights that support account rounding and new business growth. These innovations are natively built into Applied Epic, bringing intelligence directly into daily workflows to enable automation and insight without adding disconnected tools or manual steps.

“As our agency continued to grow and add new lines of business, we needed smarter ways to manage increasing volumes of data and reduce the amount of manual work required to support our teams,” said Marcy Parks, Director of Operations, Stockman Insurance. “Applied Book Builder and Applied Recon help us surface the information we need, streamline commission reconciliation and bookkeeping, and give our staff more time to focus on advising clients and identifying new business opportunities.”

Applied Book Builder™ is an AI-powered risk intelligence tool in Applied Epic that transforms scattered account data into a comprehensive view of upsell, cross-sell, and new business opportunities. The solution enriches accounts with data from thousands of public sources, highlights coverage gaps and additional risks at renewal, and enables quick retrieval of business details from just a name and address. It also generates clear, summarized coverage suggestions that simplify client conversations and improve transparency into suggestions being made.

Applied Recon™ is an AI-powered reconciliation solution embedded in Applied Epic that enables accounting workflows to consolidate into the system agents know and trust, significantly reducing administrative and training burden. The solution ingests PDFs, CSVs, XLS, and AL3 (Ivans) statements from P&C and Benefits carriers, cleanses and transforms the data for near-perfect accuracy and uses key signals to match direct bill statements with Applied Epic policies and plans while continuously learning to improve results. Reconciled statements can be posted directly into Applied Epic’s General Ledger, and every statement is stored and tagged for clear audit and reporting.

“Growing an insurance business today means having more time to focus on the hero work of advising customers, requiring admin work to be automated by trusted AI-driven systems,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Book Builder and Applied Recon reduce the immense burden of manual data gathering and entry, helping agencies like Stockman Insurance redirect their expertise toward advising clients and growing their business with confidence.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.





About Stockman Insurance

Since 1993, Stockman Insurance has provided families and businesses with insurance products. Stockman Insurance is a Montana-based insurance agency offering a full range of insurance solutions, including commercial, personal, agriculture, crop, life, group and individual health, and medicare insurance. With 15 locations and 65 employees, Stockman Insurance is an affiliate of Stockman Financial Corporation which also includes Stockman Bank and Stockman Wealth Management. Stockman Insurance – Montanans insuring Montanans.