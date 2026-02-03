PE-Free Wrappers Market Trends 2026-35

Ottawa, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PE-free wrappers market generated revenue of USD 6.60 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 12.39 billion in 2035, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by PE-Free Wrappers?

PE-free wrappers are sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions that eliminate the thin layer of polyethylene traditionally used to coat paper, allowing for easier, fully recyclable, and often biodegradable, paper-only waste disposal. These wrappers are designed to protect products like copy paper from moisture while reducing plastic waste, such as eliminating ~1kg of plastic per tonne of paper.

Private Industry Investments for PE-Free Wrappers:

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

Sustainability & Regulations: The primary driver is the shift toward eco-friendly, biodegradable alternatives, including paper-based, PLA, PHA, and starch-based polymers, aiming for better fiber recovery and reduced environmental impact.

The primary driver is the shift toward eco-friendly, biodegradable alternatives, including paper-based, PLA, PHA, and starch-based polymers, aiming for better fiber recovery and reduced environmental impact. Material Innovation: Companies like Mondi are transitioning to PE-free, paper-only wraps for cut-size paper, offering both matte and glossy finishes while maintaining performance and enhancing recyclability.

Companies like Mondi are transitioning to PE-free, paper-only wraps for cut-size paper, offering both matte and glossy finishes while maintaining performance and enhancing recyclability. Industry Focus: Increasing use of grease-resistant and functional barriers for fast-food, takeaway, and, increasingly, for consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, replacing traditional PE coatings.





What is the Potential Growth Rate of the PE-Free Wrappers Industry?

The global PE-free (polyethylene-free) wrappers industry is projected to expand significantly, driven by regulatory bans on single-use plastics and high consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives. The shift is largely propelled by extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandates and the need for compostable or recyclable packaging solutions. The market is rapidly evolving, with major players, such as Mondi Group, shifting their entire product portfolios to PE-free alternatives.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

Europe dominated the market with approximately 38% share in 2025, due to strict circular economy policies and aggressive targets for recyclable and compostable packaging. EU directives on single-use plastics and packaging waste are pushing converters to eliminate polyethylene layers in paper laminates. Demand is particularly high in confectionery, bakery, and ready-to-eat food packaging. Technological development in water-based coatings, dispersion barriers, and mono-material paper structures supports the rapid shift toward PE-free flexible formats.

Germany PE-Free Wrappers Market Growth Trends

Germany is a major driver in Europe owing to strong environmental awareness, advanced packaging recycling systems, and strict packaging waste laws. Food manufacturers increasingly adopt fiber-based wrappers with functional barrier coatings to maintain product shelf life while ensuring recyclability. German packaging machinery companies and material innovators are also leading the development of high-performance PE-free laminates suited for high-speed filling lines and demanding food applications.

How is Asia Pacific Expected to Grow in the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, as governments address plastic waste concerns and multinational brands expand sustainable packaging commitments across developing economies. Rapid growth in food processing, e-commerce packaging, and convenience food consumption creates strong demand for flexible wrappers. Cost-effective production capabilities and expanding local material innovation contribute to regional market development.

India PE-Free Wrappers Market Trends

India plays a significant role due to its large packaging industry and government initiatives to reduce plastic pollution. Food producers and export-oriented brands increasingly adopt PE-free wrappers to meet international sustainability standards. Investments in coated paper technologies and bio-based materials are rising, supported by policy-driven waste reduction targets. Domestic converters are upgrading manufacturing lines to handle recyclable and compostable flexible packaging formats.

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

How did the Paper and Paper-Based Films Segment Dominate the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

The paper and paper-based films segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 40% in 2025, as brands move away from polyethylene laminates toward recyclable and fiber-based solutions. These materials offer good printability, biodegradability, and compatibility with existing paper recycling streams, making them highly attractive for sustainable packaging initiatives. Advancements in barrier coatings derived from water-based, mineral, or bio-derived formulations further enhance moisture and grease resistance, enabling their use in food and personal care packaging while meeting environmental compliance requirements.

The bio-based polymers segment is expected to experience significant growth in the market for the forecast period, as bio-based polymers such as PLA, PHA, and starch blends are gaining traction as alternatives to fossil-fuel-based plastics in PE-free wrapper formats. These materials provide compostability, reduced carbon footprint, and improved sustainability credentials, aligning with brand commitments and regulatory pressure on single-use plastics. Continuous improvements in flexibility, sealability, and barrier performance are expanding their suitability for food packaging and cosmetic wraps.

End-Use Application Insights

Which End Use Application Segment Dominates the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

The food and beverage wrappers segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 55% in 2025, driven by the need for sustainable solutions for confectionery, snacks, bakery products, and ready-to-eat items. Brands are actively replacing multilayer plastic laminates with PE-free paper or bio-based films that maintain product freshness while improving recyclability or compostability. Regulatory bans on certain plastic materials and increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly packaging continue to push innovation in grease resistance, oxygen barrier performance, and heat sealability for food-contact wrapper applications.

The personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to experience significant growth in the market for the forecast period, as it is adopting PE-free wrappers for soaps, wipes, beauty bars, and sample sachets as sustainability becomes a strong brand differentiator. Companies seek packaging that conveys environmental responsibility without compromising aesthetics or protective performance. Growing pressure from retailers and consumers for plastic-free packaging is accelerating adoption, particularly among natural and organic personal care product manufacturers.

Wrapper Format Insights

How did Flexible Wrappers Segment Dominate the PE-Free Wrappers Market?

The flexible wrappers segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 50% in 2025, due to their versatility, lightweight nature, and compatibility with high-speed packaging machinery. PE-free flexible formats are increasingly used where sustainability goals must align with operational efficiency. Innovations in fiber-based laminates and compostable films are improving strength, seal integrity, and barrier properties, enabling wider adoption across food and personal care segments. Their reduced material usage and lower transport emissions further enhance sustainability credentials.

The individual wraps and sachets segment is expected to experience significant growth in the market for the forecast period, as brands focus on portion control, on-the-go consumption, and sampling formats while striving to eliminate conventional plastic layers. PE-free solutions in this category require high-performance barrier and sealing capabilities within very small material footprints. Paper-based laminates and bio-polymers are being engineered to meet these demands, particularly in confectionery, condiments, and cosmetic sample packaging. The shift toward sustainable single-use formats continues to drive technological advancements in this segment.

Recent Breakthroughs in PE-Free Wrappers Industry

In November 2025, Mondi transitioned its entire branded cut-size paper portfolio produced at its Slovakia mill to polyethylene (PE)-free wrappers, with its Austrian mill scheduled to complete the change by 2026. This move eliminates approximately one kilogram of plastic per tonne of finished paper, facilitating easier recycling and potentially lower Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees.

Top Companies in the PE-Free Wrappers Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Kahan Packaging : Provides food-grade parchment and greaseproof paper wrappers that are oil-proof and microwave-safe without using polymer coatings.

: Provides food-grade parchment and greaseproof paper wrappers that are oil-proof and microwave-safe without using polymer coatings. Freshee : Offers biodegradable food wrap paper and non-stick greaseproof rolls that use high air permeability to keep food fresh without plastic layers.

: Offers biodegradable food wrap paper and non-stick greaseproof rolls that use high air permeability to keep food fresh without plastic layers. TRP Essentials : Specializes in unbleached, plant-based rolling paper wrappers made from natural materials like arabic gum for a chemical-free experience.

: Specializes in unbleached, plant-based rolling paper wrappers made from natural materials like arabic gum for a chemical-free experience. ITC Ltd : Features the WrapWell series, a recyclable food-grade paper wrapper designed as a sustainable alternative to aluminum foil and plastic films.

: Features the WrapWell series, a recyclable food-grade paper wrapper designed as a sustainable alternative to aluminum foil and plastic films. Mondi Group : Has transitioned its entire cut-size paper portfolio to PE-free paper wrappers, utilizing a paper-only solution that enables easier fiber recovery.

: Has transitioned its entire cut-size paper portfolio to PE-free paper wrappers, utilizing a paper-only solution that enables easier fiber recovery. Stora Enso : Produces Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard for cups and wrappers created without a plastic coating to allow for full recyclability.

: Produces Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard for cups and wrappers created without a plastic coating to allow for full recyclability. Amcor plc : Developed the AmFiber platform, which features high-barrier, recyclable paper-based wrappers for snacks that eliminate the need for PE layers.

: Developed the AmFiber platform, which features high-barrier, recyclable paper-based wrappers for snacks that eliminate the need for PE layers. Berry Global Inc.: Offers compostable and circular fiber-based materials that reduce or eliminate fossil-based plastic content in their specialty wrapping lines.

Tier 2:

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki Oyj

DS Smith

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris Group

BillerudKorsnas

Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Paper & Paper-Based Films Kraft paper Coated paper Paper laminates Recycled paper-based films

Cellulose & Cellulose-Derived Films Cellulose acetate films Regenerated cellulose films (e.g., viscose) Transparent cellulose films

Bio-Based Polymers (PLA, PHA, PBS, etc.) PLA (Polylactic Acid) PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates) PBS (Polybutylene Succinate) Other bio-based plastics

Aluminium Foil & PE-Free Laminates Aluminium foil wraps PE-free laminates (aluminium-based, paper-based, etc.) Other PE-Free Specialty Materials

Compostable bioplastics Plant-based plastic films Other eco-friendly specialty films







By End-Use Application

Food & Beverage Wrappers Confectionery Bakery & Snacks Fresh Produce Frozen Foods Ready-to-Eat Meals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Shampoo & Conditioner packaging Soap & Toiletries packaging Cosmetic product wrappers

Pharmaceuticals & OTC Products Medicine packaging Over-the-counter product wraps

Consumer Goods Household product wrappers Toys & Other consumer goods

Industrial / Specialty Wrapping Industrial wrapping materials Specialty packaging for tools and machinery







By Wrapper Format

Flexible Wrappers (rolls, films) Roll films for packaging Stretch films and shrink films

Individual Wraps / Sachets Single-use wrappers Single-serve sachets

Pouch Wraps Stand-up pouches Flat pouches

Vacuum / Modified Atmosphere Wrappers Vacuum sealed packaging Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)

Specialty Shapes & Custom Forms Custom-shaped wrappers (e.g., for chocolates, snacks) Personalized packaging forms







By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

