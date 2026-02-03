Applied Rating Index Q4 2025 Results Released

Toronto, ON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the fourth quarter of 2025 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q4 2025, average premiums for both Personal Auto and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, average premiums for Personal Auto lines increased in all provinces, while average premiums for Personal Property increased in all provinces except British Columbia.

For Personal Auto, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Ontario seeing the highest at 17.1% and Alberta the lowest at 11.1%. For Personal Property lines, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Alberta seeing the highest premium rate change at 13.5%, and British Columbia and Ontario the lowest, at 1.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Key findings for Q4 2025 include:

Personal Auto: In Q4 2025, Personal Auto premium rate change increased 14.4% versus Q4 2024. Personal Auto premium rate change increased 2.9% versus Q3 2025.

Personal Property: In Q4 2025, Personal Property premium rate change increased 7.8% versus Q4 2024. Personal Property premium rate change increased 1.3% versus Q3 2025.

Provinces: Across Personal Auto, all provinces experienced increased premium rate change year over year with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces seeing 11.1%, 17.1%, 13.4% and 15.4% respectively. Relative to Q3 2025, all provinces saw increases in premium rate change quarter over quarter with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces at, 3.8%, 3.1%, 2.7% and 5.4% respectively.

Personal Property lines experienced increased year over year premium rate change across all provinces. Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases in premium rate change year over year with 13.5%, 1.8%, 4.3%, 6.4%, 9.5% and 9.0% respectively. Relative to Q3 2025, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba all saw increases quarter over quarter of 2.4%, 1.6%, 1.8%, 3.7% and 2.3%. British Columbia was the only province to experience a decrease, at -1.5%.

“The Canadian personal lines market continues to experience premium growth across all provinces,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “For Q4 2025, the data suggests the rate of increases is stabilizing compared to earlier quarters, indicating the market may be entering a more measured phase of adjustment rather than the rate of premium increases continuing to accelerate.”

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rates. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.



Access the complete quarterly report here.

