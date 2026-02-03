Texas Precious Metals Announces Tim Dinneny as Advisor

SHINER, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals, a leading dealer and provider of precious metals products and services, is proud to announce that Tim Dinneny has joined the company as an Advisor, bringing decades of experience in precious metals markets, institutional finance, and industry leadership.

Dinneny has held numerous senior roles across the global precious metals and banking sectors. He served on the COMEX Metals Advisory Committee from 2000 until its conclusion, contributing to key industry initiatives and market development efforts.

Over the course of his career, Dinneny has also served on multiple bank executive and risk committees, and was a member of the Board of Directors of Scotia Capital US. His industry leadership extends further through his service with the International Precious Metals Institute, where he held board and committee positions including roles on its Executive, Audit, and Governance Committees.

Most recently, Dinneny served as a Managing Director at CIBC, where he was recognized for his expertise in institutional metals trading, risk oversight, and strategic advisory.

“Tim’s depth of experience and longstanding leadership in the precious metals industry make him an invaluable addition to Texas Precious Metals,” said Tarek Saab, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to welcome him as an advisor as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance the services we provide to clients.”

Dinneny holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Le Moyne College, with a concentration in Marketing and a minor in Economics. He remains engaged in academic and professional development, currently serving on the Advisory Committee for Le Moyne’s Madden Business School.

As an advisor to Texas Precious Metals, Dinneny will provide strategic guidance to the company and assist with institutional growth and expansion into the capital markets.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

Media Contact:

Kat Rice

Kat@TexMetals.com

1 361.260.7121