MedRisk Acquires Horizon Casualty Services

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedRisk, a leading provider of managed care solutions for the workers’ compensation and auto casualty markets, today announced the acquisition of the Horizon Casualty Services (HCS) PPO Network business from Horizon Mutual Holdings, Inc. The addition further expands MedRisk’s ability to improve outcomes for patients and strengthen value for clients across the casualty claims industry.

“This is an exciting step in expanding our capabilities for the clients we serve,” said Sri Sridharan, Chief Executive Officer, MedRisk. “We are thrilled to welcome the HCS colleagues, clients, and capabilities into the MedRisk organization. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering a better experience and stronger outcomes for everyone we serve.”

This integration further strengthens MedRisk’s comprehensive suite of solutions, supporting its mission to deliver an elevated experience through faster recovery, smarter spending, and optimized payments.

“HCS’s solutions align perfectly with our long‑term strategy of building an integrated, future‑ready organization,” said Tommy Herndon, President, Payment Integrity Solutions, MedRisk. “Combining this with our existing offerings strengthens our capabilities and enhances the value we deliver every day.”

The transaction underscores MedRisk’s commitment to strategic growth and continued investment in capabilities that help clients manage claims more effectively while delivering exceptional service.

About MedRisk

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the nation’s largest managed care organization dedicated to physical rehabilitation in workers’ compensation and auto casualty claims. MedRisk also provides leading medical bill review and network solutions designed to improve claim outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and elevate the experience for payers, providers, and injured workers. For more information, please visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800‑225‑9675.