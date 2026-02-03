F1 Hybrid Cannabis Cultivars Deliver Record Yield of 1.8 kg per m² in CRIC Labs Trial

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1.8 kg per m² in just 69 days from seed. That was the headline outcome of a controlled indoor trial conducted by CRIC Labs in Montréal in collaboration with Royal Queen Seeds (RQS).

RQS is sharing the results now as interest grows in data-backed, repeatable indoor performance, and as the company expands its F1 programme to meet demand for consistent crop behaviour across different cultivation styles.

The trial focused on two varieties of true F1 hybrid cannabis seeds, Orion F1 and Medusa F1, grown in CRIC’s research facility under tightly controlled parameters. The run was conducted at a density of 5,4 plants per m², and the full cycle lasted 69 days from seed, including a shortened vegetative phase followed by rapid, synchronised flowering.

The results stood out not only for the yield figure, around 1,800 g/m², but also for how reliably the crop expressed uniform structure throughout the cultivation area. Researchers noted that closely matched plant height reduced the need for individual light and irrigation adjustments across the room, helping to keep inputs consistent across the canopy.

Crucially, the team believes this level of output isn’t reserved only for large-scale facilities. Simon Charette, who oversaw the project, linked the yield to achievable best practice: “So at small scale, with a grower that is a bit knowledgeable about the plants and their environment, I think it’s totally achievable.” This supports the idea that stable, uniform genetics can make high performance more achievable when conditions are well managed.

RQS says the CRIC Labs findings underline why true F1 hybrids are gaining attention indoors: combining speed, consistency, and robustness in a way that supports efficiency and repeatability. When a grow room behaves more uniformly, it becomes easier to maintain steady performance run after run, with fewer surprises across the crop.

Interest around the CRIC study also coincides with the release of new photoperiod F1 hybrid cannabis seeds from RQS, developed using the same true F1 approach, for growers who want more control over vegetative time and training while still targeting uniform structure and predictable performance.

Additional data from the CRIC trial is available on request.

PRESS CONTACT

Judith Balastegui

media@royalqueenseeds.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa5e8e89-85c0-49fb-b43d-b4da0f78c90f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaab7baf-71a0-4989-aa89-94b2d4ad33ff