VistaShares Creates Entirely New Category of ETF with Launch of BTYB, Seeking to Provide 2X the Yield of Treasuries, Weekly Distributions and Exposure to Bitcoin Price Moves

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares, an innovative asset manager aiming to redefine thematic exposures and income strategies, today announced the launch of the VistaShares BitBonds 5 Yr Enhanced Weekly Option Income ETF (NYSE: BTYB).

Constructed like no other ETF on the market, BTYB’s underlying portfolio is designed so 80% of the fund’s holdings are in U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Treasury Futures, and treasury-focused ETFs with target maturities between three and seven years. The remaining 20% of BTYB’s portfolio provides exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin via a synthetic covered call strategy.

BTYB’s actively managed options strategy employs a goal of delivering twice the annual yield of the 5-year Treasury. Distributions will be made on a weekly basis.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing BTYB to market and expect this to be the first of many firsts from VistaShares when it comes to combining Treasury exposures, options strategies and Bitcoin,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “With this new ETF, investors and advisors can add the potential for enhanced income on a more frequent cadence alongside exposure to the potential price movements of Bitcoin itself.”

VistaShares has been a leader in delivering income-focused solutions powered by active options overlay strategies. The firm’s VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) was one of 2025’s breakout ETF success stories, delivering exposure to a Berkshire Hathaway-like portfolio with a 15% target annual yield.

“With OMAH, we delivered Berkshire plus income. Today, with BTYB, your Treasuries, your income and your exposure to the growth potential of Bitcoin are all now available via a single-ticker solution,” added Patti. “The appetite is strong for solutions that quickly and seamless help diversify portfolios and that’s precisely what we are focused on providing. We’re looking forward to educating the marketplace about all that BTYB can do and about the full range of additional ideas we have in our solutions pipeline.”

For more on the VistaShares BitBonds 5 Yr Enhanced Weekly Distribution ETF (NYSE: BTYB), please visit https://www.vistashares.com, and follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About VistaShares

At VistaShares, we strive to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering two distinct strategies. Our Pure Exposure™ growth equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth. Additionally, our Target 15™ option-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Fund Specific Disclosures:

Investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

The Fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital assets. The Fund does not invest directly in derivatives to track the performance of Bitcoin or any other digital assets. The Fund does not invest in or seek direct exposure to the current “spot” or cash price of Bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

There is no assurance that the fund's objective will be met, and no guarantee that distributions will be made in any period.

Digital Assets Risk: Digital assets like Bitcoin, designed as mediums of exchange, are still an emerging asset class. They operate independently of any central authority or government backing and are subject to regulatory changes and extreme price volatility. The trading platforms for digital assets are relatively new, largely unregulated, and thus more vulnerable to fraud and failures compared to traditional, regulated exchanges. Shutdowns of these platforms due to fraud, technical glitches, or security issues can significantly affect digital asset prices and market volatility.

Digital Asset Markets Risk: The digital asset market, particularly Bitcoin, has experienced considerable volatility, leading to market disruptions and erosion of confidence among market participants. This instability and the resultant negative publicity could adversely affect the Fund’s reputation and trading prices. Ongoing market turbulence could significantly impact the value of the Fund’s share.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Distribution Risk. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given week. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Interest Rate Risk. Generally, the value of fixed income securities will change inversely with changes in interest rates. As interest rates rise, the market value of fixed income securities tends to decrease.

Fixed Income Risk. The prices of fixed income securities respond to economic developments, particularly interest rate changes, as well as to changes in an issuer’s credit rating or market perceptions about the creditworthiness of an issuer.

ETP Risks. Investing in exchange-traded products (ETPs) that focus on commodities and currencies carries a variety of risks. Market risk is a primary concern, as the value of these investments can fluctuate significantly due to changes in market conditions influenced by global economic shifts, market sentiment, and geopolitical events.

Underlying Bitcoin ETP Risks: Investing in an Underlying ETP that focuses on Bitcoin, either through direct holdings or indirectly via derivatives like futures contracts, carries significant risks. These risks include high market volatility, which can be influenced by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and broader economic factors.

Credit Risk. Bonds are subject to credit risk. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the issuer or guarantor of a security will be unable and/or unwilling to make timely interest payments and/or repay the principal on its debt or to otherwise honor its obligations and/or default completely. Bonds are subject to varying degrees of credit risk, depending on the issuer’s financial condition and on the terms of the securities, which may be reflected in credit ratings. There is a possibility that the credit rating of a bond may be downgraded after purchase or the perception of an issuer’s credit worthiness may decline, which may adversely affect the value of the security.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund’s at least monthly reallocation of its portfolio holdings to seek to maintain a balanced notional exposure of approximately 80% of the Fund’s total assets to the U.S. Treasuries Allocation and 20% of the Fund’s total assets to the Bitcoin Related Allocation, as well active and frequent trading of a portion of the Fund’s holdings, may result in high portfolio turnover.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Blockchain Technology Risk: Blockchain technology, which underpins Bitcoin and other digital assets, is relatively new, and many of its applications are untested. The adoption of blockchain and the development of competing platforms or technologies could affect its usage. Investments in companies or vehicles that utilize blockchain technology are subject to market volatility and may experience lower trading volumes compared to more established industries. Additionally, regulatory changes, internet disruptions, cybersecurity incidents, and intellectual property disputes could further affect the adoption and functionality of blockchain technology.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations Risk. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. By writing covered calls the Fund may limit its potential gains in exchange for premium income

Distribution Rate: The annual rate an investor would receive if the most recent fund distribution remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the Fund and is not a representation of the Fund’s total return.

30-Day SEC Yield: The 30-Day Yield represents net investment income earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period. The 30 Day unsubsidized SEC Yield does not reflect any fee waivers/ reimbursements/limits in effect.

A fund’s NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The market price is the most recent price at which the fund was traded.

Distributions made by the Fund may be classified as a return of capital and may be comprised of options premiums, dividends, capital gains, and interest payments. This information is not tax advice.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

