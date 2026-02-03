Crewscope Focuses on the Human Element to Help EllisDon Keep Toronto Western Hospital Expansion on Schedule

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crewscope , the AI field operations tool for construction and industrial teams, is helping EllisDon keep University Health Network's (UHN) new surgical tower at Toronto Western Hospital on schedule. The 15-storey facility, featuring 82 private patient rooms and 20 advanced operating facilities, represents UHN’s largest-ever capital project at $750M. As communities face rising construction costs and delivery pressures on housing and infrastructure projects, the project highlights how improved labour coordination can help projects finish faster and with less risk.

Canada’s construction productivity lags other G7 countries, leading to higher costs for hospitals, housing, and infrastructure. While public policy emphasizes modular and prefabricated construction to address this deficit, labour accounts for roughly half of total construction costs and platforms like Crewscope help make labour more efficient.

“Construction productivity is about how people connect, plan, and work together,” said Calvin Benchimol, CEO of Crewscope. “This project shows how better on-site coordination can deliver real gains, even when timelines are tight and conditions are complex.”

The hospital project faces common challenges, including limited storage space, strict scheduling requirements, and coordination issues among multiple trades. EllisDon uses Crewscope to streamline weekly planning, align critical-path trades, and improve communication with crews working in the field.

The platform reached full adoption on the jobsite within eight weeks, integrating with UHN’s permitting process and EllisDon’s existing planning tools. According to the site leaders, this helped reduce delays, clarify expectations, and maintain steady progress.

“Crewscope helped ensure our plans are done on time and shared with the crews early. It enabled better trade collaboration, giving structure to how we plan. Crewscope facilitates site communication and keeps trades accountable” said Chris Masse, General Superintendent at EllisDon.

“Crewscope has been exceptional in keeping us on schedule on a time-sensitive project in a busy location, enabling better collaboration and superior team structure,” Masse continued. “We were excited to get everyone on the site using the platform, and my only regret is that we didn’t work with Crewscope sooner.”

“As Canada grapples with housing affordability, infrastructure backlogs, and ongoing labour constraints, improving construction productivity is a key economic priority” Benchimol said. “Crewscope offers a practical and intuitive way to help teams collaborate and complete exciting projects like the Toronto Western surgical tower ahead of schedule.”