Pindrop Now Powers NiCE CXone and CX AI platform with Real-Time Fraud and Deepfake Defense

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pindrop, a leader in authentication and fraud detection, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with NiCE, featuring native integrations across NiCE CXone, including NiCE Cognigy Voice AI Agents. Through a telco-grade integration, Pindrop now delivers its PindropⓇ Passport, Protect, and Pulse solutions directly within the NiCE ecosystem. This seamless integration enables higher quality customer interactions, while accelerating deployment and time to value. NiCE customers can now purchase Pindrop solutions directly through NiCE, simplifying procurement and expediting implementation.

Pindrop and NiCE have a strong track record of helping organizations secure their contact centers while delivering exceptional customer experiences. This next phase of the partnership extends those capabilities to a broader set of NiCE customers, delivering clearer, more reliable voice interactions with built-in resilience, while continuing to safeguard calls with Pindrop’s industry-leading fraud detection..

“Pindrop is leading the charge in multi-factor authentication and fraud detection, and the integration required to support Pindrop solutions is a complex one.” said Dan Belanger, President, NiCE Americas. “We’ve made the extra effort to ensure that NiCE CXone customers, regardless of their telco choice, can access Pindrop’s capabilities.”

Through this integration, Pindrop solutions enable passive, real-time authentication of inbound callers while detecting deepfakes, synthetic audio, and fraud indicators using Pindrop’s proprietary multi-factor analysis. By evaluating a caller’s interaction data and risk patterns, Pindrop solutions provide frictionless authentication for legitimate callers while fraudsters are identified before they can cause harm. These capabilities deliver value and protection throughout the entire journey from IVR to live agent or AI interaction.

“We’re excited to partner with NiCE, both as a reseller and a strategic integration partner,” said Sumant Mauskar, SVP, Sales and Global Partners at Pindrop. “This is a natural evolution in our cooperation with NiCE, empowering NiCE CXone customers to deliver better CX and protect their contact centers from fraud.”

The integration has been lab-tested, approved, and is already in use by multiple strategic customers, helping contact centers improve call quality, real time fraud detection and make legitimate customer interaction effortless.

Pindrop is a late-stage security company backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, IVP, and CapitalG. With more than 300 patents and recognized as TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions in 2025 and by Inc. in 2025 for Best in Business for Innovation, Pindrop delivers innovative solutions for identity, security, and trust across billions of global voice and video interactions. Its customers include some of the world’s largest banks, insurers, retailers, and healthcare providers. Trusted by many Fortune 500 companies, Pindrop is at the forefront of securing all digital interactions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE’s platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.