Snyk Unveils the AI Security Fabric: An Adaptive System to Unleash AI Innovators Securely

Snyk , the AI security company, today unveiled the AI Security Fabric , a security layer for continuous defense across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). By unifying visibility, prevention, and governance, the Fabric enables enterprises to ship AI-driven software securely at AI speed.

Today’s developers and builders are not only using AI to write code and power applications, but are also facing a rapid rise in AI-enabled cyber threats. This system helps enterprises reduce compounding risk without slowing innovation. Growing security debt, new attack vectors, and the governance gap in AI-driven development are compounding risk across an ever-expanding attack surface. As AI infrastructure becomes the fabric of modern computing, enterprises need a security fabric that makes protection continuous - not episodic.

The Snyk AI Security Platform serves as the engine delivering this vision, securing GenAI development at inception while protecting the emerging realm of agents and AI-native application architectures. It organizes the Fabric into three unified vectors - The Foundation: AI-Accelerated DevSecOps, The Accelerator: AI-Driven Development, and The Frontier: AI-Native Software.



When Creation Accelerates Beyond Human Speed, Risk Accelerates Too

The shift to AI-driven development has shattered traditional security models, introducing a fractured attack surface where autonomous threats and legacy vulnerabilities converge - causing risk to compound at machine speed. Snyk identifies three colliding crises that the AI Security Fabric is uniquely architected to address:

Vulnerabilities are introduced at a faster rate: The volume of code is exploding, due to the rapid adoption of AI-assisted coding practices. Security must move beyond reactive scanning to be "Secure at Inception," stopping the flow of new vulnerabilities that are contributing to the growth of security backlogs.

Time to exploit is shrinking: According to Gartner, AI is predicted to accelerate the exploitation of vulnerabilities by 50% by 2027. As automated attacks target every available exposure, organizations must systematically burn down security debt to reduce their risk profile.

AI has a compounding effect on risk: The shift to AI-native development has triggered an explosion of unmanaged models and autonomous agents in delivery workflows and in the software itself. This 'Shadow AI' creates a fractured attack surface where the danger is no longer just the code, but the agency of the AI itself. A compromised agent can autonomously chain together novel threats with previously 'parked' vulnerabilities, compounding risk faster than human teams can remediate.



New data from Snyk’s 2026 State of Agentic AI Adoption Report, analyzing anonymized insights from more than 500 enterprise Evo environments, finds that “Shadow AI” is far more widespread than organizations realize. For every AI model deployed, enterprises typically introduce nearly three times as many hidden software components, including datasets and third-party tools. With 82% of AI tools sourced from external packages, enterprises are unknowingly expanding a vast, unmonitored software supply chain that traditional security tools cannot see or govern.

Continuous Defense Without Slowing Innovation



Countering these compounding risks requires a defense that is both effective and economically efficient. A recent Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study revealed that organizations using the Snyk AI Security Platform - the engine powering the AI Security Fabric - achieved a 288% return on investment (ROI) over three years. By consolidating legacy tools and accelerating remediation times by 60%, the platform enabled these organizations to burn down security debt and pay back their investment in less than six months.

“Our customers need to build fearlessly in the AI era, but when creation accelerates beyond human speed, risk becomes unmanageable,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “Companies don’t just need application security - they need an AI Security Fabric. Snyk is the only company delivering the capabilities, the guidance, and the visionary innovation to weave that Fabric, ensuring that trust is architected into software from the first prompt to production.”

Architecting Trust with the Snyk AI Security Platform

Snyk continues to add new capabilities and enhancements that deliver on this vision of the AI Security Fabric through the three unified vectors of the Snyk AI Security platform:

AI-Accelerated DevSecOps (Stabilize & Reduce Security Debt): Snyk helps customers master the fundamentals - from visibility to governance - to ensure your entire software supply chain is secure by default. Integrated Prevention: Delta Findings provide immediate feedback on new risks in the IDE and PRs, while an enhanced PR Check Experience embeds security testing into Git workflows to stop risks from entering repositories. Faster Remediation: Accelerates fixes via Group by Dependency (prioritizing high-impact upgrades) and Breakability Risk scoring (preventing build disruptions), while Snyk Agent Fix delivers one-click AI repairs within the IDE and pull request. DAST & SAST Correlation bridges the gap between dynamic and static testing, linking runtime vulnerabilities directly to the exact line of source code to enable more efficient remediation.

Snyk helps customers master the fundamentals - from visibility to governance - to ensure your entire software supply chain is secure by default. Securing AI-Driven Development (Secure at Inception Inside Coding Agents): Snyk capabilities are embedded directly into AI coding assistants to ensure that both AI-generated code is secure at inception. Expanded AI guardrails: New 60-sec setup flows are now also available for Gemini CLI and Claude Code. Enterprise Scale: Security teams can now centrally define and distribute guardrails to ensure consistent safety standards. Seamless Fixes: Developers can trigger end-to-end intelligent remediation—from generation to pull request—without leaving their workflows.

Snyk capabilities are embedded directly into AI coding assistants to ensure that both AI-generated code is secure at inception. Securing AI-Native Software (Govern Agents, Tools, and Autonomous Execution): As we move into the era of agents and non-deterministic systems, Snyk helps organizations adopt AI securely and govern the future of AI development . Shadow AI Visibility: Evo’s AI-BOM integrates into the asset inventory to automatically discover models and dependencies, launching alongside new research on AI adoption trends from 500+ early adopters. Agentic Security: Snyk Labs’ MCP-Scan prototype leverages Toxic Flow Analysis to mitigate tool poisoning and prompt injection in the Model Context Protocol (MCP).



As we move into the era of agents and non-deterministic systems, Snyk helps organizations adopt AI securely and govern the future of AI development

“As AI-driven development accelerates, human oversight alone simply cannot keep pace,” said Gabriel Brolo Tobar, Senior Security Engineer, Yalo. “We view Snyk’s autonomous defense as a vital partner to our engineering team - a first line of defense that enables us to take control of issues right away. This partnership is indispensable, ensuring we can adopt AI-native architectures without losing control of our security posture.”

Snyk enables organizations to navigate from non-deterministic chaos to mastery through the Prescriptive Path to Operationalize AI Security. This roadmap helps leaders close the gap between developer velocity and centralized governance, turning AI security into an operational system, not a collection of tools. By bridging the critical gap between developer velocity and security governance, Snyk helps companies turn this roadmap into reality. Read our blog to learn how to operationalize this journey.

About Snyk

Snyk, the AI security company, empowers the AI-driven enterprise to develop and secure its future, ensuring organizations can trust AI to innovate without limits. The Snyk AI Security Platform serves as the industry’s AI Security Fabric, weaving protection directly into the flow of creation to secure GenAI code, AI-native applications, and agentic systems. By delivering visibility, control, and autonomous defense secure at inception, Snyk enables over 4,500 global customers to build fearlessly in the AI era.

