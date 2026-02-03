Silicone Market worth $33,246.3 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicone Market was worth USD 24,502.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33,246.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Silicone is a high-functioning synthetic polymer that contains large quantities of silicon and oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen. It is available in multiple forms, including liquids, elastomers, gels, and resins, and has properties that are otherwise difficult or impossible to achieve, specifically: high thermal stability, flexibility, and water repellence and chemical resistance. These properties render the use of silicone absolutely essential in an array of applications in motor industries, in house building, electronics, healthcare, and personal care products. Its strength, electrical resistance, and biocompatibility add to its quality of use in high-performance and harsh applications, making it widely used in industries and consumer products, all around the world.

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Elkem ASA (Norway) DOW (US) Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (US) Gelest Inc. (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Innospec Inc. (US) Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US) Hesheng Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers: Rapid adoption in E-mobility and high-voltage components Restraint: Price volatility of silicon metal and methanol Opportunity: Development of silicone-based thermal management materials for EV fast-charging Challenge: Meeting stricter VOC and emission standards

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, elastomers segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

By end-use industry, the medical & healthcare segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

By type, the silicone market is dominated by the elastomer segment because of its unmatched flexibility, durability and resistance to extreme temperatures, UV radiation, and chemicals. Silicone elastomers find extensive applications in automobile parts, building sealants, electrical insulation, and consumer products, where performance under severe conditions is essential. Their utilization in electric vehicles as gaskets, sealing systems, and vibration dampening increases demand at an even higher rate. Besides, medical applications and miniaturization of electronics are becoming increasingly popular, which contributes to the expansion of the market. Coupled with versatility, significant service life, these properties make elastomers the most successful segment of silicone products market.

By end-use industry, the capacity of silicone in improving durability, safety, and energy-efficiency of construction materials has made the building and construction segment the largest segment of the silicone market. Silicone sealants, adhesives, and coatings are commonly applied as glazing, weatherproofing, and structural bonding solutions with high UV and moisture resistance and high toleration of varying temperatures. They are flexible and also make up a good and adhesive bond to a variety of different surfaces and used in curtain walls, insulated glass units, and expansion joints so as to enhance the stability of the structure in both commercial and residential applications. Besides, the current global drive toward sustainable and green buildings has increased the market demand for silicones, whose use has improved energy efficiency in buildings through insulation and air-tight designs. The high rate of rapid urbanization, especially in the Asia Pacific region, and the vast investment requirements in the construction of infrastructure in emerging economies further catalyzes consumption of silicone in this industry. Furthermore, the trend of increased usage of high-performance construction materials in line with enhanced building codes, mounting environmental regulations, and stipulations has continued to propound the hegemony of building and construction as the final application option of silicon applications in the world market.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global silicone market with the largest market share owing to the strong industrial activity and fast urbanization, as well as the existence of major production centers. Leading countries in silicone consumption are China, India, Japan, and South Korea, whereby their consumption is influenced by growing end-use sectors, including the construction, automotive, and electronics sectors as well as the healthcare sector. China, specifically, is the main silicone producer and consumer where the production facilities are strong, complemented by constant investments in sophisticated technologies related to the sector. The surge in construction activities in the region, which is inclusive of mega projects in infrastructure development and the rise in the demand for environment-friendly building materials, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the use of sealants, adhesives, and coatings (silicone). Moreover, Asia Pacific is the largest center when it comes to automotive and transportation where silicones are applied in gaskets, seals, thermal insulation, high-performance lubricants, which keeps in line with the ongoing transition to electric mobility and high-voltage systems in the region. The need for electronic manufacturing in other countries as Japan, China, and South Korea also contributes to the demand for silicone material, especially in miniaturized parts, thermal interfaces, and encapsulants. In addition, the emerging healthcare industry in India and Southeast Asia will further increase demand for medical-grade silicones. The presence of cheap raw materials, favorable government policies, and growth of foreign investments are some of the other factors to reinforce the leading position of Asia Pacific in the global silicone market. The robust growth trend of the region is likely to persist with growing industrialization and acceleration in sustainability programs across various industries.

Silicone Companies

Leading companies in the silicone market include Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elkem ASA (Norway), DOW (US), Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Gelest Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US), Hesheng Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Others. These companies and many other regional players meet the global requirements for silicone.

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) is a worldwide corporation producing and supplying chemical products. The company offers more than 3,000 products in its portfolio and has customers in more than 100 countries. The main clients of the company represent various industries such as chemical, construction, automotive, semiconductor, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, etc. The global production system that the company uses is integrated, possessing 27 production sites including ten in Europe, eight in the Americas, and nine in Asia.

