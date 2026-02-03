OhmBody Named CES Finalist and Edison Awards Finalist, Signaling a Breakthrough Moment for Menstrual Health Technology

Dallas, TX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX – February 3, 2026 – OhmBody ™, the first women’s wearable that uses two key nerve pathways to support menstrual wellness naturally, was named a Finalist for Best Wellness Tech at CES 2026 and a Finalist in the Edison Awards’ Women’s Health & Reproductive Innovations category.

The dual recognition marks a rare milestone for menstrual health, signaling that menstrual wellness support is now being evaluated by the same standards as mainstream consumer technology.

OhmBody reflects the growing scientific understanding that menstruation is a full-body experience shaped by the nervous system, not just the reproductive system. Worn discreetly on the ear, the device delivers gentle, noninvasive neurostimulation designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

“Being named a finalist by both CES and the Edison Awards is tremendously meaningful, reflecting the real-world impact of our work,” said Amy Gaston, Head of OhmBody. “It’s exciting to see women’s health innovation gaining real traction within consumer tech and to be part of a moment where this work is finally getting the recognition it deserves”

OhmBody is informed by neuroscience research and built on clinically studied and patented neurotechnology exploring how nervous system pathways relate to the menstrual experience, including comfort, stress response, digestion, mood, sleep, and energy. Particular attention has been paid to the vagus and trigeminal nerves, which play key roles in sensory processing, neurochemical signaling, and whole-body regulation.

Spark Biomedical, OhmBody’s parent company, has conducted peer-reviewed, published pilot clinical research evaluating Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation™ (tAN™) in relation to the menstrual experience. In these pilot studies, researchers observed positive differences compared to participants’ baseline cycles, including reductions in heavy menstrual bleeding, cramping, and gastric discomfort, as well as improvements in mood stability.

The recognition from CES 2026 and the Edison Awards highlights a broader shift in how wearable neurostimulation is being applied within women’s health technology.

About OhmBody

At OhmBody, we believe women’s wellness deserves more—more innovation, more understanding, and more solutions designed specifically for the unique needs of the female body. As the women’s wellness division of Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation, OhmBody is pioneering a new approach to menstrual wellness, using advanced wearable neurostimulation to support the body’s natural rhythms. Our team understands the challenges women face—because the majority of us have lived them. With a team of women driving exploration and change in clinical research, design, and innovation, we bring both personal insight and deep scientific expertise to our work. The full OhmBody team of experts is dedicated to creating solutions that work with women’s bodies, not against them. For more information, visit www.ohmbody.com .

