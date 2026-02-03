OnePWR Solutions Announces More Than 1.2 GW of Power Generation Assets Ready for Deployment

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePWR Solutions, a power generation developer specializing in turnkey behind-the-meter solutions, announced today that it has more than 400-megawatts (MW) of power generation equipment and balance of plant currently in inventory and ready for installation. The company also expects to take delivery of more than 800 MW of additional capacity over the next 24 months, positioning OnePWR to support multiple commercial operation dates (CODs) in 2026 and 2027.

“Access to equipment alone doesn’t solve today’s power constraints – execution does,” said David Coker, CEO of OnePWR Solutions. “By combining deploy-ready generation with an integrated engineering, procurement and construction team, we reduce execution risk and deliver power when and where customers need it.”

The OnePWR Solutions team is actively working with customers to design and install custom power solutions supported by long-term power purchase agreements, ensuring reliable and redundant electricity supply.

“An increasing share of planned capacity is bypassing the grid altogether through behind-the-meter solutions,” said Antti Ekqvist, Chief Commercial Officer of OnePWR Solutions. “Power demand across U.S. industrial and commercial sectors continues to climb, and traditional infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. That’s where OnePWR comes in.”

For more information regarding current inventory, contact the OnePWR team at connect@onepwrsolutions.com.

About OnePWR Solutions

OnePWR Solutions is a turnkey energy solutions provider, focused on developing decentralized microgrids, fixed power plants, and other owned-and-operated power generation solutions. OnePWR enables offtakers to secure their dedicated power supply through full scale, turnkey build-to-suit energy projects mitigating grid constraints and ensuring long-term operational resilience. For more information, visit onepwrsolutions.com.

Contacts

Antti Ekqvist



For media inquiries:

Jennifer Petree

