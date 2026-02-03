MAJOR SPORTING EVENT PLANNED VIEWERSHIP TRENDING UP IN 2026: 69% OF U.S. CONSUMERS PLAN TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LX, 58% OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES, 26% FIFA WORLD CUP, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, has released findings on consumer behavior related to major sporting events happening in 2026, including Super Bowl LX, the Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup. The analysis leverages Numerator’s verified purchase data, as well as a Verified Voices sentiment survey of nearly 7,000 consumers. Survey results showed that intention to watch the Super Bowl is up from last year (69% plan to watch this year, +4 points vs. 2025), and that over half of consumers (58%) plan to watch the Winter Olympics. Just over one-quarter (26%) plan to watch the World Cup happening in summer 2026, and 14% do not plan to watch any of the three events.

2026 Sporting Event Survey Findings

Super Bowl viewing is on the rise, but the Olympics also find popularity this year. 69% of U.S. consumers plan to watch Super Bowl LX (+4 points vs. 2025), while 58% plan to watch the Winter Olympics. Less popular among U.S. consumers is the FIFA World Cup, which 26% of consumers plan to watch, though planned viewership will likely rise before the World Cup begins in June. The FIFA World Cup is more popular among Gen Z & Millennials, while the intent to watch both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl is higher among older generations.

Olympic viewers are more likely to tune in at home alone (77%) than Super Bowl viewers (45%). However, the Olympics are more than twice as likely to bring viewers to a bar, restaurant, or public space to watch (15% vs. 6%). The commercials edge out the game as the biggest draw for Super Bowl LX viewers. For the Super Bowl, viewers are excited about the commercials (62%), the game (61%), and the halftime show (52%). For the Olympics, viewers are excited to watch specific sports / events (74%), to watch the Opening and/or Closing Ceremonies (48%), and to root for specific teams / athletes (39%). Winter Olympic viewers prefer figure skating by a wide margin. Olympic viewers rated figure skating as their favorite sport (67%), followed by snowboarding (27%). About one-quarter (24%) of viewers prefer speed skating, ski jumping, ice hockey, alpine skiing, or sliding events.

For the Super Bowl, viewers are excited about the commercials (62%), the game (61%), and the halftime show (52%). For the Olympics, viewers are excited to watch specific sports / events (74%), to watch the Opening and/or Closing Ceremonies (48%), and to root for specific teams / athletes (39%). More Super Bowl viewers are planning to make purchases, but their tastes are the same as Olympic watchers. 88% of Super Bowl viewers plan to purchase something for the game, with the top items being snacks/chips/dips (67%), alcoholic beverages (39%), and sweets/desserts (36%). 71% of Olympic viewers plan to make a purchase, with the top items being the same but in a different order: snacks/chips/dips (53%), sweets/desserts (30%), and alcoholic beverages (27%).

Purchase Data and Psychographics Findings

Super Bowl Saturday was the biggest grocery shopping day in 2025. The Saturday before last year’s Super Bowl (2/8/2025) was the single highest day of grocery unit volume in 2025 and was the third-highest day of grocery dollar sales (behind Tuesday 12/23 and Saturday 12/20).

NFL and Olympic fans may need to reassess their streaming subscriptions. Both Super Bowl LX and the 2026 Winter Olympics will be streamed on Peacock, but only 31% of NFL fans and 34% of Olympic fans are subscribed to the service. The current top streaming service for each fandom is Amazon Prime (64% of NFL fans and 69% of Olympic fans).

Top Beer Brands by Household Penetration

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Numerator Insights

% of Beer Spending in 2025

New England Patriots Fans Seattle Seahawks Fans Miller (11.1%) Coors (10.4%) Coors (9.8%) Michelob Ultra (10.1%) Bud Light (8.6%) Miller (7.3%) Budweiser (7.9%) Corona (5.5%) Michelob Ultra (7.8%) Bud Light (5.5%) Corona (4.4%) Modelo (5.4%) Samuel Adams (3.4%) Budweiser (4.6%) Modelo (3.3%) Busch (3.5%) Busch (2.3%) Steel Reserve (2.3%) Heineken (2.2%) Natural Light (2.2%)

Numerator’s 2026 Sporting Events survey was fielded on 1/22/2026 to 6,971 consumers.

About Numerator:

