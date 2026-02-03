Tive CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni Named “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” by Food Logistics

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni has been named a Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics. The prestigious annual award recognizes industry leaders who are driving meaningful innovation and transformation across the supply chain.

This marks the fourth time Komoni has received the honor, underscoring his sustained leadership and long-standing commitment to advancing supply chain visibility and efficiency. The recognition highlights his continued influence on how organizations around the world monitor, protect, and optimize the movement of goods.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized again,” said Komoni. “This award is a reflection of the talented team at Tive, and their relentless focus on helping companies achieve real-time visibility and gain control over their supply chains. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in modern logistics, and we’re just getting started.”

Under Komoni’s leadership, Tive has pioneered real-time location and condition monitoring solutions that help businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, mitigate cargo theft, and deliver the best end-customer experiences. His vision has propelled Tive’s rapid growth, including helping to steer the company to a $500M+ valuation, while also shaping broader industry conversations around resilience, transparency, and data-driven supply chains.

The Rock Star of the Supply Chain award celebrates individuals who demonstrate innovation, influence, and a transformative approach to solving the industry’s most complex challenges, qualities Komoni continues to exemplify through Tive’s technology and market leadership.

To view the complete list of winners, visit the Food Logistics award page .

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

