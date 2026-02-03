RADICL Secures $31M in Funding to Expand Its Autonomous Virtual SOC for SMBs Supporting U.S. Critical Infrastructure

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADICL , a Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) serving national defense and critical infrastructure, announced today that it has closed a $31 million Series A funding round. The funding will accelerate the development of RADICL’s autonomous virtual security operations center (vSOC) , built specifically for SMBs supporting the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The round was led by leading cyber and AI investor Paladin Capital Group, with participation from returning investors, including Access Venture Partners and Denver Ventures, as well as new investors like Cervin Ventures.

As cyber threats become more automated and adversaries increasingly leverage AI, traditional security operation models – reliant on human labor, fragmented tools, and reactive workflows – are failing to keep pace. The volume and velocity of AI-augmented attacks exceed what human‑centric SOCs can realistically detect, investigate and respond to in real time. RADICL was founded to address the future state of cybersecurity – adversarial AI vs. defensive AI – by transforming the SOC into software where agentic operators can detect, assess, and respond at machine speed.

RADICL’s virtual SOC (vSOC) platform powers its CSaaS offering, delivering SMBs managed compliance and defense-in-depth in a “service as software” model that uniquely brings agentic operators, human operators, the customer and their MSP into a software-led user experience (UX) delivering collaboration, side-by-side operations, and operational transparency. RADICL’s platform and modular offerings are designed to allow SMB customers to quickly improve their compliance and cyberthreat posture at a pace appropriate to them. Customers can start their RADICL journey with compliance adherence (e.g., CMMC, NIST SP 800-171) or protecting a pocket of infrastructure, later evolving into comprehensive capabilities suitable for nation state level threat defense.

“SMBs have historically been left behind when it comes to robust security operations and defense-in-depth. They simply cannot afford best-in-class technology nor talent and have gone without or adopted lower-quality options,” said Chris Petersen, co-founder and CEO of RADICL. “An AI-enabled threat tsunami is on the horizon for SMBs as AI accelerates threat actors and widens their target aperture. It is imperative that SMBs, especially those that support U.S. national security, have better options to choose from. RADICL was founded to address this critical concern and is fighting AI with AI, delivering comprehensive and strong cyber defense with an experience and price point ideal for the SMB buyer.”



Petersen previously helped define modern security operations at LogRhythm as co-founder and pioneer in Next-Gen SIEM. LogRhythm was a decade-long Garter Magic Quadrant Leader that powered SOCs across the globe. At RADICL, he has assembled a team of seasoned security operators and technologists with decades of collective experience building the systems modern SOCs are based on.

“Paladin is proud to lead RADICL’s Series A,” said Mourad Yesayan, Managing Director at leading global cyber and AI investor, Paladin Capital Group and RADICL Board member. “Since our initial investment, RADICL has experienced rapid growth, with revenue increasing more than sevenfold year over year and adoption accelerating across its customer base. This round reflects our decision to double down on that momentum and empower the team to continue its work to provide an option for SMBs to meet the challenges of today’s adversarial AI threat landscape. We share the belief that these businesses are critical parts of the global economy and deserve security solutions that match the threat environment.”

Many of RADICL’s customers operate in heavily regulated environments, including the U.S. DIB and critical infrastructure supply chains, where cyber risk and compliance requirements are rising in parallel.

According to RADICL’s 2025 Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cybersecurity Maturity Report , more than half of all SMBs report low-to-medium effectiveness across critical cyber defense functions such as threat hunting, investigation, and monitoring, underscoring the need for managed security support as attacks grow more sophisticated. RADICL’s autonomous vSOC enables these organizations to strengthen their cyber posture while remaining focused on their core missions.

Christopher Leslie, Chief Information Officer at Red 6 , a hardware-enabled augmented reality (AR) software company revolutionizing military flight training with over $100 million raised, including from Lockheed Martin and Boeing, said: “RADICL has become a highly valued and critical component in support of our cybersecurity function and CMMC adherence. As threats have increased in both sophistication and volume, their vSOC and expertise helped us establish an approach that protects our business and meets the expectations of our national defense customers, while remaining practical for a growing organization.”

For more information on RADICL, please visit their website at RADICL.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

What does RADICL mean by “Autonomous SOC”?

Traditional SOCs rely heavily on human operators with limited automation. The future SOC must become increasingly autonomous to keep pace with adversarial AI. An autonomous SOC uses AI-native software to make nearly all decisions and actions without human intervention. This enables rapid, reliable threat assessment and automated response in milliseconds versus hours or even days.

What does RADICL mean by Virtual SOC (vSOC)?

Traditional SOCs are physical rooms where human operators centrally manage, orchestrate and execute security operations functions. A vSOC brings data, people and operations together in a secure software-led experience, tearing down physical boundaries and enabling distributed operations across providers, agentic operators, customers, and MSPs.

How is CSaaS different from Legacy MSSP?

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) offerings are delivered on AI-native, vendor-built technology platform that combines comprehensive capabilities spanning compliance management and defense-in-depth. Legacy MSSP or MDR offerings – many of which were built more than a decade ago – often rely on multiple third-party tools, offer narrower capabilities and provide a “black box” experience with limited transparency and accountability.

Who is RADICL built for?

RADICL serves small and mid-sized organizations, especially in regulated or high-risk industries, that need enterprise-grade security and compliance without the cost or complexity of building a traditional SOC.

How will the Series A funding be used?

The funding will accelerate development of RADICL’s AI-native autonomous vSOC platform, introduce new product offerings and support broad market adoption.

About RADICL Defense

RADICL is revolutionizing advanced cyberthreat protection for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and other regulated industries. RADICL is ushering in a new era of turn-key and affordable cyberthreat protection via its AI-powered, autonomous vSOC platform that allows human and digital agents to quickly and seamlessly become SMBs’ day-to-day compliance and security operations team. RADICL’s Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) offering uniquely combines CMMC and NIST compliance management with AI and expert-driven 24/7 security operations, deep-spectrum™ threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, and security awareness training. To learn more, visit www.RADICL.com .

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin’s core strength is identifying, supporting and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers.

Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 85 companies since 2008 and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs and governments for over two decades.