Orthodontics Market Set to Surge from USD 7.65 Billion in 2024 to USD 38.21 Billion by 2034 at 17.45% CAGR

Ottawa, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market size is calculated at USD 10.55 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 38.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.45% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

The orthodontics industry is poised to reach USD 7.65 billion in 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 38.21 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 17.45% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

By product type, the supplies segment led the orthodontics market in 2024.

By product type, the instrument segment is expected to witness notable expansion during 2025-2034.

By age group, the adult segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By age group, the teens segment is expected to grow notably in the studied years.

By end-use, the dentist& orthodontist-owned practices segment dominated the market in 2024 & is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

What are the Emerging Advances in Orthodontics?

It is a domain of dentistry that emphasises diagnosis, prevention, and correction of misaligned teeth & jaws to bolster oral health, function, and appearance. Moreover, the orthodontics market is extensively fueled by a rise in instances of malocclusions & accelerating demand for aesthetic dental treatments. The current era is focusing on 3D printers, like Phrozen Mighty 4K, which enables clinics to print retainers, aligners, and tailored brackets on-site, & also shifting towards revolutionary materials, such as Graphy's Tera Harz TC-85 for direct 3D printing of aligners.

What are the Key Drivers Involved in the Orthodontics Market?

Nowadays, children and adults are increasingly facing dental crowding, misalignment, and related jaw concerns, which raised demand for advanced solutions. Alongside, ongoing breakthroughs in integrated digital dentistry, especially 3D intraoral scanners, AI, and 3D printing, are fostering treatment precision and efficacy. Groundbreaking AI solutions are providing precision treatment strategies, and on the other side, remote consultations, i.e., tele-dentistry, are enhancing patient access.

What are the Transformative Trends in the Orthodontics Market?

In January 2026, Graphy entered into a partnership with FUGO Precision 3D to speed up Graphy’s progression into high-volume, high-precision dental manufacturing markets.

In October 2025, Smartee Denti-Technology and Straumann Group partnered to advance an orthodontics platform, co-innovation in clear aligner technologies.

In September 2025, Young Innovations, Inc. joined with OrthoNu to serve as a nationwide distributor for OrthoNu’s immersive professional-grade, at-home orthodontic solutions.



What is the Major Limitation in the Orthodontics Market?

Apart from a shortage of trained orthodontists and adequate clinical infrastructure, the market is facing challenges in extended durations for orthodontic procedures, which often discourage adult patients from looking for treatment. In certain cases, patients may have root resorption, toothache, enamel demineralization, and periodontal disease.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the expanding preference for aesthetically pleasing, discreet alternatives, like clear aligners and ceramic braces, specifically among adults. Also, the region is fostering integrated digital workflows, including 3D printing for models and AI-assisted treatment planning, which enhances efficacy and the adoption rate.

For instance,

In November 2025, Cybermed Inc. unveiled REON Ceramic C&V (Crown and Veneer), a cutting-edge ceramic 3D printing material.



The U.S. orthodontics market is rapidly evolving as digital dentistry, 3D imaging, and AI-enhanced treatment planning improve precision and patient experience, while clear aligner systems attract both adolescents and adults seeking aesthetic and comfortable alternatives to traditional braces. Teledentistry and remote monitoring offer future opportunities for broader access and personalized care.

How Asia Pacific Expanded Notably in the Orthodontics Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR. Key catalysts involved in the APAC market growth are the widening awareness of dental aesthetics, mainly among young adults and professionals, which raises the demand for orthodontic treatments. Specifically, Tokyo, Seoul, and Beijing are bolstering advanced dental clinics, and Thailand & India are encouraging medical tourism, which accelerates accessibility to care.

For instance,

In May 2025, Align Technology received regulatory approval to roll out its 3D-printed Invisalign Palatal Expander System in China in the second half of 2025.



In India, rising awareness of dental aesthetics and preventive care is fueling demand for clear aligners and modern orthodontic solutions, supported by increasing disposable incomes and technology adoption like 3D scanning in clinics. Expansion of remote consultation platforms and partnerships between aligner producers and dental practices present significant growth opportunities ahead.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Dominated the Orthodontics Market in 2024?

The supplies segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. This primarily comprises brackets, archwires, and aligners, as well as immersive innovations in digital orthodontics, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM software. The latest advances include LightForce 3D-printed brackets, which offer precision, low-profile treatment. A recent innovation explored Ghost PU Aligner Sheets & optimized thermoplastics, which raises durability, force retention, and stain resistance.

Furthermore, the instrument segment is estimated to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The market leaders are leveraging distal end cutters, Weingart pliers, and ligature pliers, which are necessary for cutting, bending wires, and placing appliances. Advanced solutions encompass prototypes and early-stage 3D-printed brackets featuring CMOS chip sensors for real-time force tracking, enabling orthodontists to improve force levels.

By age group analysis

How did the Adult Segment Lead the Orthodontics Market in 2024?

In 2024, the adult segment dominated with a major revenue share of the market. The worldwide expanding awareness about the long-term benefits of aligned teeth, including boosted periodontal health, optimized function, i.e., chewing/swallowing, and minimal TMJ disorder risks are increasingly demanding advanced dental solutions. Healthcare professionals are implementing advanced 3D imaging, AI in treatment strategies, and digital diagnostics, which are raising efficiency, making treatment rapid and more attractive to engage adults.

In the future, the teens segment will witness significant expansion. A substantial percentage of this age group is boosting demand for treatment for misaligned teeth, crowded teeth, or jawbone conditions, like overbites/underbites. Teens are widely using smartphone apps to scan their teeth remotely, enabling orthodontists to monitor progress virtually and lower the need for in-person appointments.

By end-use analysis

Which End-Use Dominated the Orthodontics Market in 2024?

In 2024, the dentist& orthodontist-owned practices segment was dominant & will expand notably in the market. These end users are prominent for orthodontic treatment, as the wider patient population is highly preferring specialist care. Also, they have immensely adopted modern, high-margin technologies, such as 3D printing, AI-powered treatment planning, and intraoral scanners. The greater application of AI supports the analysis of 3D scans and X-rays to offer highly accurate, customized treatment simulations, which optimize force application, lowering the need for mid-treatment refinements.

What are the Recent Developments in the Orthodontics Market?

In December 2025, Biolux Technology introduced OrthoPulse Lite, the latest accessible platform to execute light-enabled orthodontic therapy.

In September 2025, Medit unveiled Medit Aligners, a prominent digital clear aligner solution to deliver rapid turnaround times and more predictable outcomes for orthodontic patients.

Orthodontics Market Key Players List

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Instruments

Supplies

Fixed



By Product

Brackets

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Archwires

Others

By Type

Conventional

Custom

Removable

Aligners

Retainers

Others

By Age Group

Teens

Adults

By End-user

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



