Automotive Stainless-Steel Market Volume Worth 7.50 Million Tons by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive stainless-steel market size was estimated at USD 131.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 136.00 billion in 2026 to USD 179.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.15% from 2026 to 2035. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 4.50 million tons in 2025 to 7.50 million tons by 2035. growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the automotive stainless-steel market with the largest volume share of 52.59% in 2025.A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Automotive Steel: Strength, Safety, and Reliability

The stainless steel, which is used in vehicles to provide strength, durability, and safety to the vehicle, is called automotive stainless steel. Moreover, by containing chromium, which helps in resisting corrosion and rust, the automotive stainless steel has enabled high return ventures for the vehicle manufacturers in the current period, as per the industry survey.

Automotive Stainless Steel Market Report Highlights

The automotive stainless-steel market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.42% from 2026 to 2035.

By type, the austenitic (300 Series) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 65.12% in 2025.

By type, the duplex & precipitation-hardening segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.14% from 2026 to 2035 in terms of volume.

By application, the exhaust systems segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 43.1% in 2025.

By product form, the flat products segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 73.0% in 2025.





Automotive Stainless Steel Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size and Volume in 2026 USD 136.00 Billion / 4.80 Million Tons Revenue Forecast in 2035 USD 179.79 Billion / 7.50 Million Tons Growth Rate CAGR 3.15% Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Base Year 2025 Units Considered Value (Billion / Million), Volume (Million Tons) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Segment Covered By Stainless Steel Type (Grade), By Product Form, By Application Area, By Region Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal S.A., POSCO, Nippon Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Interphasic Corporation, Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Swancor Holding Co., Ltd., Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., Upica Company Ltd., Allnex GMBH , MMP Industries Ltd.

Government Initiatives for the Automotive Stainless-Steel Industry:

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel: Offers financial incentives to manufacturers to boost domestic production of high-value stainless steel used in critical vehicle components. National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017: Aims to increase India’s steel capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, with a focus on self-sufficiency in high-grade automotive alloys. Steel Scrap Recycling Policy: Establishes a framework for organized metal recycling to ensure a consistent supply of quality raw materials for stainless steel production. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Steel: Mandates that automakers recycle a portion of the steel from end-of-life vehicles to foster a circular economy. Customs Duty Rationalization: Reduces or eliminates import duties on essential raw materials like ferro-nickel and ferrous scrap to lower the cost of manufacturing stainless steel.





What Are the Major Trends in the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

Exhaust and Emission System: Increasing demand from the exhaust and emission system manufacturers of the vehicles has driven investor confidence in the industry’s future. Moreover, by handling the high temperatures and resisting corrosion from the exhaust gases, the stainless steel has gained industry attention in recent years.

The emergence of high-strength and lightweight vehicles has generated value-added opportunities for the industry participants in the past few years. Also, the automotive stainless steel has been observed in reducing thickness while offering higher strength to modern vehicles.

The emergence of high-strength and lightweight vehicles has generated value-added opportunities for the industry participants in the past few years. Also, the automotive stainless steel has been observed in reducing thickness while offering higher strength to modern vehicles. Electric Vehicles Adoption: The heavy adoption of electric vehicles is actively creating profitable pathways for sector participants in the current period. Moreover, the manufacturers have been observed in active usage of automotive stainless steel in applications such as protective components and battery enclosures.





Automotive Stainless Steel Market Dynamics

Driver

Safer, Cleaner Vehicles Through Stainless Steel

The implementation of emission and safety regulations by global governments has presented new business models for forward-thinking manufacturers in recent years. Moreover, by improving crash resistance and reducing corrosion-related failures, the automotive stainless steel is likely to support long-term expansion of manufacturing operations in the upcoming years.

Restraint

Cost Pressures Restraining Market Expansion

Elevated material and processing costs are likely to hinder the industry's potential in the coming years. Stainless steel production involves complex alloy compositions and energy-intensive manufacturing processes. These factors increase overall vehicle production expenses. Cost sensitivity remains high in mass-market vehicle segments, limiting adoption.

Market Opportunity

What is the Most Significant Opportunity for the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

The expanding electric vehicle market is expected to create significant opportunities during the anticipated period. Also, electric vehicles require materials with high thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and structural strength. Stainless steel effectively supports battery safety and vehicle durability. Government incentives and environmental policies further accelerate EV adoption.

High-Performance Steel Shaping the Automotive Future

The advancement of high-performance steel grades is set to contribute to favorable industry economies during the forecast period. Innovations focus on improved strength-to-weight ratios and enhanced corrosion resistance. Advanced forming technologies enable complex designs without compromising durability. These developments allow stainless steel to meet evolving automotive requirements

Automotive Stainless Steel Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights

Which Type Dominates the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

The austentic (300 series) segment dominates the market, owing to its superior corrosion resistance and formability. Also, this grade performs efficiently under high-temperature conditions, particularly in exhaust and emission systems. Automotive manufacturers widely adopted it because of its consistent mechanical properties and ease of fabrication.

The duplex & precipitation-hardening segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio. These materials provide enhanced mechanical performance while reducing component thickness. Automotive manufacturers increasingly prioritize lightweighting and structural efficiency.

Application Insights

How Did the Exhaust Systems Segment Dominate the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

The exhaust system segment dominates the market due to its demanding operating environment. High temperatures and corrosive exhaust gases require materials with exceptional resistance properties. Stainless steel provides long- term durability and structural stability, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The EV battery enclosures segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to rising electric vehicle adoption. Battery systems require materials that ensure safety, thermal control, and impact resistance. Stainless steel provides structural integrity and corrosion resistance. Automotive manufacturers prioritize materials that enhance battery protection and vehicle reliability.

Product Form Insights

Which Product Form Segment Dominates the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

The flat products segment dominated the market, due to its manufacturing versatility. These products integrate efficiently with stamping, forming, and welding processes. Automotive manufacturers rely on flat sheets for structural and functional components. Consistent thickness and surface quality support mass production.

The tubular products segment offers significant growth during the forecast period, akin to evolving vehicle architecture. These products provide high strength with reduced material usage. Moreover, the tubular designs support structural efficiency and thermal management. Electric and advanced vehicles increasingly rely on tubing for battery systems and frames. Stainless steel tubes enhance safety and durability.

Regional Insights

How did Asia Pacific hold the Largest Share of the Automotive Stainless-Steel Market?

The Asia Pacific automotive stainless steel market size was valued at 2.4 million tons in 2025 and is expected to be worth around 3.8 million tons by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The Asia Pacific region leads the global market due to the enlarged vehicle production and advanced technology. Moreover, the regional countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan have seen heavy automotive industry transformation in recent years, where stainless steel emerges as a cost-effective, stronger, and long-lasting option in the automotive industry. The shift towards lightweighting and stringent environmental and safety standards is accelerating adoption of advanced stainless-steel grades that enhance fuel efficiency and durability.

India Automotive Stainless-Steel Market Trends

India's market is growing steadily, supported by rising vehicle production and increasing domestic demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials. Automakers are expanding the use of stainless steel in exhaust systems, structural components, and trim parts to improve vehicle longevity, safety, and performance.

Why is the Automotive Stainless-Steel Industry Growing Rapidly in North America?

The North America region is the fastest-growing region, akin to the to technological advancement and vehicle innovation. The region is strongly focused on electric vehicles, safety improvement, and emission reduction. Automotive stainless steel supports battery protection, lightweight design, and long-term durability as per the recent industry survey.

Canada Automotive Stainless-Steel Market Trends

Canada's market is growing steadily as automakers increasingly use stainless steel for its strength, corrosion resistance, and recyclability, particularly in exhaust systems, fuel systems, and structural components. Demand is supported by ongoing automotive production and a broader push towards higher-quality, longer-lasting vehicle materials.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

What is Going Around the Globe in the Automotive Stainless-Steel Industry

In June 2025, Cleaveland Cliffs invested $150 million to boost the premium stainless-steel production in the Ohio plant. Also, this investment is primarily boosting the production of automotive-focused stainless-steel production as per the published report.

Top Companies in the Automotive Stainless-Steel market & Their Offerings:

Interplastic Corporation : Supplies high-performance vinyl ester and polyester resins used for corrosion-resistant automotive composites and molded parts.

: Supplies high-performance vinyl ester and polyester resins used for corrosion-resistant automotive composites and molded parts. Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd. : Manufactures specialized FRP and artware resins applied as protective and decorative coatings for automotive components.

: Manufactures specialized FRP and artware resins applied as protective and decorative coatings for automotive components. Swancor Holding Co., Ltd. : Provides anti-corrosive resins and primers specifically designed to protect metal substrates and lightweight parts in new energy vehicles.

: Provides anti-corrosive resins and primers specifically designed to protect metal substrates and lightweight parts in new energy vehicles. Eternal Materials Co., Ltd. : Offers a wide range of structural adhesives and coating resins engineered for automotive metal surface protection and interior finishes.

: Offers a wide range of structural adhesives and coating resins engineered for automotive metal surface protection and interior finishes. Upica Company Ltd. : Produces precision-engineered fabricated assemblies and mechanical components for vehicle manufacturing and structural maintenance.

: Produces precision-engineered fabricated assemblies and mechanical components for vehicle manufacturing and structural maintenance. Allnex GMBH : Delivers advanced powder and liquid coating resins that provide superior adhesion and corrosion resistance for automotive steel surfaces.

: Delivers advanced powder and liquid coating resins that provide superior adhesion and corrosion resistance for automotive steel surfaces. MMP Industries Ltd.: Manufactures aluminium powders and pastes used as metallic pigments in automotive coatings to create durable, high-lustre finishes.





Automotive Stainless Steel Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Automotive Stainless Steel Market

By Stainless Steel Type (Grade)

Austenitic (300 Series)

Ferritic (400 Series)

Martensitic

Duplex & Precipitation-Hardening

By Product Form

Flat Products

Long Products

Tubular Products





By Application Area

Exhaust Systems

Structural Components

Powertrain & Fuel Systems

Trim & Aesthetics

EV Specific





By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

