Notta Launches AI-Powered Memo Recorder in Europe and Expands Brain Capabilities Globally

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notta, an AI productivity platform, today announced the European launch of Notta Memo, a pocket-sized AI voice recorder designed for in-person conversations. Alongside the hardware launch, Notta expanded Notta Brain, its AI-powered workspace. Notta Brain transforms meeting transcripts and voice notes into finished documents, presentations, infographics, and reports.

The launches address a growing challenge for European professionals: the time lost between having conversations and producing deliverables. Research suggests that knowledge workers spend up to 40% of their time on manual documentation and follow-up tasks after meetings and client calls.

To address this challenge, Notta launched Notta Memo in Europe and expanded the capabilities of Notta Brain, enabling professionals to move from conversations to completed work more efficiently.

Notta Memo: Capturing Offline Conversations

Now available in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, Notta Memo is designed for professionals who conduct frequent in-person meetings, client interviews, or field research. The device automatically records, transcribes, and syncs conversations to Notta's knowledge base, where they can be searched, analyzed, and transformed into finished outputs, such as slides and infographics.

All transcription and data processing comply with GDPR requirements, with end-to-end encryption and EU-based data storage options available.

Notta Brain: From Transcripts to Visual Deliverables

The updated Notta Brain leverages advanced AI to automatically transform meeting transcripts and voice recordings into finished outputs:

Executive summaries and formatted meeting notes

Research reports with categorized insights

Presentation slides with visual-ready layouts

Infographics that visualize key data and insights

Client briefings and project documentation





The platform's visual generation capabilities are particularly valuable for teams presenting to stakeholders or clients, enabling the automatic creation of professional-grade graphics without design skills.

"European teams told us they needed a way to close the gap between conversations and completed work," said Kiyoto Tamura, COO of Notta. "Notta Brain eliminates the manual reporting phase entirely—from meeting notes to infographics—teams can now move from discussion to distribution in minutes rather than hours."

The system integrates with Notta Meeting for online calls and Notta Memo for offline conversations, creating a unified workflow across all conversation types.

About Notta

Notta is an AI productivity platform that transforms conversations into actionable knowledge. Used by over 10 million professionals globally, Notta's integrated ecosystem includes meeting transcription, voice recording hardware, and AI-powered document generation. The company is headquartered in Tokyo with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America.

