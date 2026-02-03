Roghnu Power Bi Report Packs Now Available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roghnu has announced the launch of its Power BI Report Packs on the Sage Intacct Marketplace, giving finance leaders faster access to trusted, leadership-ready analytics built specifically for Sage Intacct data.

Roghnu’s Power BI Report Packs deliver pre-built dashboards designed for CFOs and executive leaders who want actionable intelligence without lengthy development cycles or complex configuration.

As expectations rise for real-time visibility, finance teams are being asked to close faster, forecast with greater confidence, and deliver insights that drive outcomes. Yet many organizations still spend hours reconciling numbers and rebuilding dashboards. Roghnu’s Report Packs address these challenges by connecting directly to Sage Intacct data and providing standardized, finance-focused analytics from day one.

What Finance Leaders Can Expect from Roghnu Power BI Report Packs

Accelerated time to insight with pre-configured dashboards built for common finance use cases



with pre-configured dashboards built for common finance use cases Purpose-built views for finance , including executive, controller, and analyst perspectives



, including executive, controller, and analyst perspectives Actionable visibility, with snapshots of performance, anomaly reporting, and trend analysis over time



Available reports currently include a CFO dashboard as well as executive, operations, projects, and data anomaly report packs. Additional report packs are under active development and planned for future release.

According to Judd Trayling, Founder and CEO of Roghnu, the goal is to remove friction from financial insight:

“Finance leaders shouldn’t have to wait weeks to understand what’s happening in their business. By bringing our Power BI Report Packs to the Sage Intacct Marketplace, we’re empowering teams to turn data into decisions faster and with more confidence—without reinventing every dashboard.”

Roghnu’s Power BI Report Packs fit seamlessly into the modern finance stack, providing a governed data model, dashboards that work out of the box, and a scalable analytics foundation for growing organizations.

Learn More

Finance leaders can explore Roghnu Power BI Report Packs on the Sage Intacct Marketplace and learn more about Roghnu’s complete data solutions on the Roghnu website . To see the dashboards in action, teams can also book a demo with Roghnu .

About Roghnu

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Roghnu is a U.S.-based data and analytics company delivering enterprise-grade data management, access, and reporting solutions for finance and operations teams. All Roghnu solutions are developed, hosted, and fully maintained in the United States.

The Roghnu Data Portal provides a secure, centralized data warehouse that consolidates cloud-based, on-premise, and flat-file (CSV) data, giving organizations reliable, real-time access to their data without the need for internal technical resources. The platform integrates seamlessly with dozens of systems including Sage Intacct, Salesforce, HubSpot, and other source applications, as well as custom integrations, making enterprise data more accessible for powerful reporting.

Roghnu’s mission is to bring sophisticated data and analytics capabilities, once reserved for large Fortune 2000 organizations with expansive budgets, to small and mid-sized businesses seeking clarity, control, and confidence in their data.