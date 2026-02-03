CertiK Releases Skynet Wrench Attacks Report: “Wrench Attacks” Surged 75% in 2025; Physical Violence is a Major Threat to the Crypto Space

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK , the world’s largest Web3 security services provider, released its Skynet Wrench Attacks Report, revealing a sharp rise in physical coercion attacks targeting digital asset holders. The report documents 72 verified wrench attacks globally in 2025, representing a 75% increase compared to 2024.

Wrench Attackers are Becoming More Sophisticated, Often Leveraging OSINT

In the context of digital asset security, “wrench attacks” refer to incidents in which attackers use physical violence, intimidation, or confinement to force victims to surrender private keys or passwords, enabling direct access to cryptocurrency holdings. According to the report, these attacks are becoming more sophisticated, with organized, transnational groups leveraging open-source intelligence (OSINT), social engineering techniques, and escalating levels of physical violence to identify and target victims.

Crypto-related Physical Assaults Increased by 250% YoY

The report states that kidnapping was the most common attack vector in 2025 in the context of wrench attacks, while physical assaults increased by 250% year-over-year. CertiK’s data further indicates that Europe was the most affected region, accounting for more than 40% of all reported incidents. France recorded the highest number of wrench attacks globally, surpassing even the United States.

What are the Consequences of Wrench Attacks?

Beyond financial impact, the report notes growing psychological and reputational consequences across the Web3 ecosystem. In response to rising physical threats, many founders, executives, and high-net-worth individuals are increasingly choosing to operate anonymously or relocate to mitigate personal risk.

Topics Covered in CertiK’s Report

The Skynet Wrench Attacks Report categorizes a wide range of physical coercion tactics, including armed robbery, blackmail, extortion, home invasion, kidnapping, murder, physical assault, ransom, and torture. The report also outlines key mitigation strategies, emphasizing the importance of separating personal identity from asset control, implementing advanced key-management solutions, and adopting layered security practices to reduce exposure to physical threats.