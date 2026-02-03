Veritext Expands Veritext Smart AI Suite with Smart Search and Smart Analysis for Legal Teams

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announced the expansion of its Veritext Smart AI suite with the introduction of Smart Search and Smart Analysis, two new AI-powered tools built specifically for Veritext clients and the demands of legal practice.

Designed to complement Smart Summary, Smart Search and Smart Analysis give attorneys and litigation teams faster, deeper and more reliable insight from their transcripts while keeping all data protected within Veritext’s secure environment. Clients using Smart Summary can access a free trial of Smart Search and Smart Analysis through March 31.

“These tools were built by Veritext, for Veritext clients,” says Mike Murray, VP of product strategy at Veritext. “They are purpose-built for legal documents and strategy, not generic, off-the-shelf AI. Our clients get powerful AI assistance they can actually trust on their most sensitive matters. With Smart Analysis and Smart Search, attorneys don’t start from a blank page; they begin their review with a structured, insight-rich draft they can refine, expand and make their own.”

Smart Analysis uses advanced AI to deliver an initial draft evaluation of witness testimony as soon as a transcript is ready, helping attorneys move from information to insight with unprecedented speed. Delivered in Microsoft Word format for easy editing, Smart Analysis backs every insight with page-line citations, giving attorneys a concise foundation for case strategy, cross-examination and motion practice.

Smart Search is an AI assistant for interactive research and exploration of transcripts. It allows legal teams to ask conversational questions and receive instant, context-aware responses grounded in the record. Smart Search can draft sample opening and closing statements leveraging facts and testimony, compare deponents, flag inconsistencies, surface key differences in testimony, generate follow-up questions and identify areas that warrant deeper inquiry.

All Veritext Smart AI solutions are delivered within Veritext’s secure, controlled infrastructure and governed by the company’s stringent data security protocols.

More information about Veritext Smart AI, including Smart Search and Smart Analysis, is available at www.veritext.com/smart-solutions.

