Bullhorn launches UK&I labour market research site offering proprietary, real-time data on workforce, hiring activity

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn , the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, announced today the launch of Bullhorn Insights , a new research and data site designed to provide near real-time visibility into labour market trends.

Temporary labour has always been a leading indicator for the employment market, contracting one to two quarters prior to contractions in the broader employment market. Similarly, recruitment and temporary employment expand rapidly ahead of jobs growth. Therefore, Bullhorn’s comprehensive visibility into millions of proprietary hiring and placement data points allows it to identify emerging patterns in hiring behaviours and workforce demand well before they appear in government reports or broader economic data.

Building on Bullhorn’s highly regarded Global Recruitment Insights & Data (GRID) research, Bullhorn Insights now offers critical new data on the UK&I recruitment and labour markets, all based on aggregated and anonymised data.

NEW: Hiring Outlook – Recruitment and hiring metrics highlighting employer confidence, fill rates and hiring selectivity across sectors. The vast size and variety of Bullhorn’s customer base give unmatched visibility into changes in hiring behaviour.

– Recruitment and hiring metrics highlighting employer confidence, fill rates and hiring selectivity across sectors. The vast size and variety of Bullhorn’s customer base give unmatched visibility into changes in hiring behaviour. NEW: Job Market Trends – Provides a forward-looking view of UK job openings by industry, role, skill set and compensation level by accessing millions of data points through its proprietary software.

– Provides a forward-looking view of UK job openings by industry, role, skill set and compensation level by accessing millions of data points through its proprietary software. GRID (Global Recruitment Insights & Data) – A long-running, annual analysis that includes data collected from thousands of staffing leaders, highlighting evolving business priorities and workforce expectations.



Stay ahead of emerging labour market patterns, uncover opportunities before competitors do, and make informed decisions with data other sources can’t provide. Visit Bullhorn Insights to learn more.