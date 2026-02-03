Changes in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS announces that, by a decision of the Supervisory Board, Mr Andrey Koks has been recalled from his position as a member of the Management Board of the company, effective as of 1 February 2026.

Mr Koks will continue his cooperation with the Admirals Group, focusing on other projects.

The change in the composition of the Management Board does not affect the Company’ or Admirals group’s day-to-day operations and strategic direction.

As of 1 February 2026, the Management Board of Admirals Group AS continues in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Eduard Kelvet, and Liudmila Bataeva.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/



