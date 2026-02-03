Eleusis to Debut as the World’s First Legal Luxury Psychedelic Immersion

ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Caribbean, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleusis, the world’s first legal luxury psychedelic immersion, using DMTx protocols, will officially debut in March 2026 on the island of Bequia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Built on a single foundational principle — safety first — Eleusis offers a licensed, research immersion in a physician-supervised environment, set within a private tropical wellness sanctuary. Eleusis is accepting applications for the March 2026 cohort, with private inquiries welcomed.

Founded by Christina Thomas, chief experience officer; Angus Taylor, CEO; Charles Patti, chief of growth; and Craig Stenhouse, chief operating officer, Eleusis is a curated experiential sanctuary designed for rigorous, responsible consciousness exploration, featuring DMTx protocols. Eleusis is a medically-supervised research immersion created for experienced participants seeking a discreet, high-touch environment and a deeply structured program.

Developed by Dr. Andrew Gallimore in conjunction with Dr. Rick Strassman, DMTx technology has been explored in institutional research settings, including work associated with Imperial College London and Yale University, and has been described in published research as safe and tolerable under controlled conditions.

DMTx is an extended-state DMT experience enabled through controlled administration. DMT is a short-acting psychedelic compound that has been studied for its relationship to perception and consciousness. Using a target-controlled IV infusion to maintain a stable and regulated level over time, DMTx is designed to support a sustained, structured experience for observation, exploration, and integration — within defined medical and operational protocols.

At Eleusis, DMTx protocols are physician-supervised and supported by a trained care team, with monitoring and participant support designed around best practices in screening, preparation, and integration. Eleusis follows a precision-minded approach, including customized dosing parameters and structured pre/post experience support.

The six-day Eleusis experience is fully all-inclusive, so guests can focus fully on their journey of transformation and healing. The immersion covers a comprehensive medical and psychiatric screening; HUME band and biometric tracking; personalized integration guide and pre-retreat materials; three DMTx experiences; daily group integration, yoga, and meditation; luxury accommodations in private villas or suites; gourmet, organic meals and beverages; four weeks of post-retreat integration calls; and expert assistance booking private charters.

A condensed, fully all-inclusive four-day essential experience is also available with two DMTx experiences. This is for seekers who have limited availability and still want to have a transformational experience with DMTx.

“We exist to empower pioneers, visionaries, and seekers to heal, create, expand, and lead from an awakened state,” said Taylor. “By integrating insights from inner experience with purposeful action in the world, we aim to help normalize responsible consciousness exploration — with safety and integrity at the center.”

“Eleusis represents a new chapter in self-discovery and consciousness exploration,” said Patti. “My own experiences changed the trajectory of my life. Eleusis is my way of creating a safe, structured space where others can explore intentionally, with the right medical oversight and integration support.”

“DMT is one of the most powerful tools for exploring the furthest reaches of consciousness, and DMTx transforms what was once a transient encounter into a platform for structured exploration,” said Gallimore. “From the beginning, my vision was that DMTx could move beyond research institutions and become accessible to those who wish to explore responsibly and intentionally. With Eleusis, that vision is now taking form.”

Eleusis brings together a globally respected interdisciplinary team, including Dr. Andrew Gallimore, PhD—inventor of DMTx and computational neurobiologist; Dr. Chris Timmermann, PhD—director of research, neuroscientist, and DMT phenomenology researcher (University College London); Alex Tomic—technology entrepreneur and research funder; Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD—psychiatry and integrative mental health; Bianca Abbott, NP—advanced practice nursing, with a focus on detox and fasting; Dr. Murray Heber, DC—director of flow and performance, neuroscience of performance and flow-state training; and Christina Thomas—co-founder and chief experience officer, overseeing participant experience and integration and COO and co-founder of MY Self Wellness.

For more information, visit www.eleusismind.com .

