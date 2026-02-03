Corcentric Partners with Workato to Expand Integration Capabilities for Procurement and Finance Teams

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Workato®, the leader in Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP). The partnership expands Corcentric’s integration capabilities by adding scalable, pre-built, and self-service connectivity options that complement the company’s existing robust and highly customizable integration offerings.

By incorporating Workato’s iPaaS platform into its technology ecosystem, Corcentric is enhancing how customers and partners connect to its solutions. The collaboration enables faster access to standard ERP and enterprise system integrations while continuing to support complex, tailored integrations for customers with unique requirements.

“Our customers operate in diverse and increasingly complex technology environments,” said Manish Jaiswal, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Corcentric. “This partnership with Workato gives them more flexibility in how they integrate with Corcentric—whether through out-of-the-box connectors for speed and simplicity or customized integrations designed to meet specific business needs. The result is faster connectivity, greater choice, and quicker time to value.”

Workato’s platform adds a new layer of integration capabilities to Corcentric’s solutions, strengthening the company’s ability to support customers and partners who want to self-integrate or extend functionality. Through the partnership, Corcentric customers gain:

Pre-built connectors to dozens of enterprise systems , enabling faster onboarding and easier connectivity for standard ERP environments

, enabling faster onboarding and easier connectivity for standard ERP environments Universal connectivity across SaaS applications, on-premise systems, databases, and data lakes , supporting a wide range of customer architectures

, supporting a wide range of customer architectures Low-code orchestration , empowering teams to configure integrations more quickly and reduce implementation effort

, empowering teams to configure integrations more quickly and reduce implementation effort Enterprise-grade governance, security, and observability, ensuring integrations meet the highest standards for reliability, compliance, and performance





“By embedding Workato's proven orchestration platform, Corcentric is fundamentally expanding what's possible for their customers. Finance and procurement teams can now seamlessly connect their existing tech stack, whether that's ERP systems, payment platforms, or supplier networks, all while orchestrating complex, multi-step workflows that previously required manual intervention. The result is faster cycle times, reduced errors, and the confidence to scale operations as business demands evolve," said Nam Le, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Embed at Workato.

As part of the partnership, Corcentric is preparing to launch its first Workato-powered integration: a payments integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations. This integration reflects Corcentric’s commitment to ensuring the partnership delivers immediate, tangible value, while addressing one of the most important ERP networks for the company’s payments customers.

The upcoming solution will provide out-of-the-box connectivity, automate payment data flows, and significantly shorten onboarding and implementation timelines for organizations running D365. Corcentric plans to expand its integration catalog to include additional ERPs such as SAP and Sage, while continuing to support deeper customization when needed.

With the addition of Workato-powered integrations, Corcentric strengthens its value proposition across procurement and finance processes by offering multiple integration paths, ranging from self-service and pre-configured connectors to fully customized enterprise integrations.

Customers benefit from faster connectivity, reduced integration effort, consistent data flows, and a future-ready architecture that supports both immediate needs and long-term growth.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

About Workato

Workato delivers enterprise infrastructure for the agentic era, redefining iPaaS and helping enterprises unify data, applications, processes, and AI into a single, governed platform. A leader in Enterprise MCP and trusted by 50% of the Fortune 500, Workato’s cloud-native architecture connects every application, data source, and process to power real-time orchestration at scale. With enterprise-grade security and continuous innovation at its core, Workato provides the trusted foundation for organizations to automate with confidence and operationalize AI across the business. To learn more, visit www.workato.com.

