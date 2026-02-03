DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Moves Closer to Mainnet After Successful V1 Protocol Launch









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has officially announced the launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet — marking a major step forward toward its upcoming mainnet release. This milestone allows users to explore and test the protocol’s core functionalities in a controlled testnet environment, providing early access to the key mechanics that will power Mutuum’s ecosystem once it goes live.

Mutuum Finance: A DeFi Project with Real Utility

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem designed to let users earn passive income on their crypto or borrow against their holdings without selling them. By introducing real product functionality during its presale phase, Mutuum is setting itself apart from the many projects that launch with little more than a whitepaper. The recent V1 protocol release on Sepolia testnet showcases that the team is actively developing and delivering on its roadmap, strengthening community confidence and investor trust in the project’s long-term potential.

V1 Protocol Launch: A Major Milestone Toward Mainnet

The launch of Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet represents one of the project’s most important development achievements so far. Even while the MUTM token remains in presale, the team has released a functional version of its lending and borrowing platform, allowing users to experience its mechanics firsthand. This level of transparency and early progress significantly boosts the project’s credibility within the DeFi space.

The testnet version currently supports four major digital assets — ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. Users can mint, supply, and borrow these assets, as well as stake to receive MUTM tokens as dividends. All activity takes place using Sepolia testnet tokens (not real assets), ensuring a safe and simulated environment for testing. Through this setup, participants can familiarize themselves with Mutuum’s decentralized ecosystem and understand how lending, borrowing, and staking will function once the mainnet launches.

Following the testnet release, the Mutuum Finance team confirmed that their main focus now is on refining and expanding the protocol. New updates are already in progress and expected to roll out in the coming weeks, further improving the testnet’s performance and adding new features as the project advances toward the mainnet stage.

Investor Confidence Grows as Funding Surpasses $20 Million

The successful launch of the protocol has coincided with a noticeable surge in investor interest. Since the announcement, Mutuum Finance’s presale has gained strong momentum, now surpassing $20.25 million raised with over 19,000 holders. The current presale price stands at $0.04, while the confirmed launch price is $0.06 — meaning investors who enter now can still secure MUTM tokens at a discounted rate before public trading begins.

Out of the 1.82 billion tokens allocated for presale, more than 840 million have already been sold — nearly 50% of the total allocation. This rapid progression reflects growing demand and community confidence in the project’s vision. Starting from its initial presale price of $0.01, MUTM has already increased by 300%, with only a few phases left before launch.

Incentives and Community Engagement

To reward its growing community, Mutuum Finance has introduced several presale incentives. A $100,000 giveaway is currently active, where 10 winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens. Additionally, the project features a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor wins a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. The leaderboard refreshes every 24 hours, keeping engagement high throughout the presale period.

With a live working protocol on the Sepolia testnet, a rapidly growing presale, and more development updates on the way, Mutuum Finance continues to demonstrate solid progress ahead of its mainnet release. The project’s ability to deliver real utility during its presale phase has drawn increasing attention from both retail and institutional investors.

At its current price of $0.04, still well below the $0.06 launch price, investors have a limited window to join the presale at a discounted rate. As the platform evolves and momentum builds, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the most credible and promising DeFi projects leading into 2026.