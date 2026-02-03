Fleetio Delivers Measurable 2025 Results, Advancing Fleetio Platform Vision

Birmingham, AL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced performance milestones for the second half (H2) of 2025. This momentum reflects the company’s shift beyond a system of record toward an operating system built to support real execution through practical intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows.



Streamlined Maintenance Built to Scale



Fleet professionals continued to leverage Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network in H2, with more than 110,000 trusted national and local shops across the United States and newly expanded support in Canada. From light to heavy-duty vehicles, fleets can rely on consistent, outsourced maintenance wherever they operate. Surveyed customers reported an estimated 12% reduction in maintenance spend through the Maintenance Shop Network, preserving budgets for higher-priority items. The network recently welcomed new vendors, such as Continental Tire, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Southern Tire Mart, and Southern Tire Mart at Pilot.



“Fleetio distinguished itself by giving us the fleet visibility and operational control required at our size and complexity,” says Brian Clark at Sunbelt Rentals. “The Maintenance Shop Network was a clear differentiator, and the early pilot results demonstrated meaningful opportunities to reduce downtime and streamline our workflows as we scale. Fleetio’s collaborative partnership model and commitment to continuous product innovation made it the right strategic fit for Sunbelt.”



Sunbelt’s experience aligns with Fleetio’s continued investment in supporting large, distributed fleets. As fleet management continues to grow more complex, Fleetio made measurable progress in H2 2025, helping fleets move work forward with greater clarity and impact.



Less Administration Work, Faster Results



A central focus of Fleetio’s H2 momentum was reducing the time fleets spend on managing operations. Artificial intelligence-powered automation showed strong adoption, with Smart Uploads reducing service entry time by up to 90%. Surveyed customers also reported saving an average of 4.39 hours per week through digital inspections, strengthening accountability and asset readiness across daily functions. Together, these advances represent early progress toward automating operational work and elevating decision-making.



Throughout 2025, Fleetio focused on ensuring data supported timely, real-world action for fleet professionals. Drawing on more than a decade of maintenance data, the company embedded practical intelligence directly into daily workflows, helping teams reduce administrative work and perform consistently. By the end of 2025, Fleetio supported more than 8,000 fleets globally, turning collaboration into intelligent orchestration at scale.



Advancing Critical Infrastructure for Outsourced Maintenance

Fleetio's acquisition of Auto Integrate in March 2025 strengthened its commitment to delivering outsourced maintenance as a customer-focused, end-to-end solution that addresses critical pain points for all fleets and the shops they depend on. Auto Integrate now supports extended warranty providers, expanding the number of assets it supports by reducing administrative friction and downtime, providing a consistent shop experience.

Fleetio also appointed Nick Izquierdo as President of Auto Integrate to strengthen execution across growth strategy, pricing, and product delivery.

“I have known and admired Fleetio and Auto Integrate over the years for the problems they solve for fleets,” says Izquierdo. “Throughout my career in the transportation space, I have seen how meaningful the right technology and partnerships can be. I am excited to help mature the Auto Integrate network to deliver greater value for the fleets, shops, and partners we support.”



Built for Real Fleet Operations



As collaboration scaled, the company invested in more than 60 product enhancements in 2025, turning alignment into coordination. Fleetio also expanded integrations and partnerships, including an expanded integration with Motive , the AI platform for physical operations, that centralizes fuel, maintenance, and telematics data. The new solution provides two-way automated data workflows to help eliminate manual tasks, strengthen safety and compliance, extend asset life, and give fleets greater visibility into fuel and maintenance operating costs.



Turning Signals into Proactive Planning in 2026



With this foundation in place, Fleetio is advancing capabilities in 2026 focused on utilization analysis and right-sizing, helping fleets make more deliberate, data-driven decisions about asset deployment and lifecycle planning.



“Fleets generate vast amounts of data, but the demands of daily operations often leave little time to act,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio. “Our responsibility is to clear the path from signal to action through automation, so teams spend less time managing processes and more time making decisions that drive real outcomes. That’s where foresight becomes practical intelligence, turning guesswork into insight, chaos into coordination, and downtime into uptime.”





About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet management and maintenance ecosystem. Leveraging this comprehensive ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,000 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 14 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business. The company is actively hiring across multiple departments to support continued growth.

