Mutuum Finance Reports 300% MUTM Growth with More Than $20.2M Raised Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Since the beginning of 2025, a specific protocol has been quietly building a massive foundation. It has moved past the early stages of development and is now showing signs of becoming a major force in the lending world. For those watching the charts, the momentum is undeniable. This project is no longer just a concept; it is a fast-growing ecosystem that is attracting both retail users and large-scale whales. As we enter the next crypto phase of the market cycle, the window to join this movement at its current level is closing fast.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a high-tech lending and borrowing platform on the Ethereum network. It aims to solve the core problems of modern finance by offering a dual-market system. This includes Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools for instant liquidity and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets for custom, direct loans. This flexibility allows users to earn yield or borrow against their assets in a secure, non-custodial way.

The market response to this vision has been exceptional. To date, the project has raised over $20.2 million in funding. Even more impressive is the size of its community, which now features more than 19,000 individual holders. This wide distribution shows deep trust in the protocol's long-term value. Unlike many new crypto launches that are held by a few insiders, Mutuum Finance has built a diverse global base before even hitting the public exchanges.

300% MUTM Growth and the Phase 7 Milestone

The journey for the MUTM token began in early Q1 2025. Back then, early participants were able to secure the token at a starting price of just $0.01. Since that initial launch, the project has moved through several successful funding stages. Today, the project is in Phase 7, and the token price has climbed to $0.04.

This represents a massive 300% growth in value since the presale started. The project has confirmed that the official launch price for the market debut is $0.06. This means that current buyers are still getting a significant discount before the token reaches the broader market.

To keep the community active, the project features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top daily contributor wins a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive edge has helped the project maintain constant energy and excitement throughout the year.





Tokenomics and the MUTM Payment System

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. To ensure the community has the most control, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale. Reports show that over 835 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly half of the available community supply is already gone.

Participation has been made simple through the MUTM payment system. Users can join the ecosystem using major cryptocurrencies or even a direct card payment. This ease of access has been a major driver for the project's growth, allowing non-crypto natives to enter the DeFi crypto space directly. By removing the friction of complex exchanges, Mutuum Finance has opened the door for a much larger group of global investors.

The Road to V1 and Phase 2 Momentum

The biggest catalyst for the recent rush is the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a major technical milestone. It turns the project from a top crypto promise into a working financial tool. The V1 protocol allows users to test the mtToken system, which uses yield-bearing receipts that grow in value as interest is repaid.

As the project moves toward the end of its Phase 2 roadmap, the FOMO (fear of missing out) is reaching a peak. With the V1 protocol live and the security audit by Halborn complete, the risk for new participants is lower than ever. Phase 7 is selling out faster than any previous stage, especially after recent whale entries of over $115,000 were recorded. As the launch price of $0.06 approaches, this represents the final window to secure MUTM at a 50% discount.