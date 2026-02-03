Inseego to Participate in Mobile World Congress 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that it will participate in Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC 2026), the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, taking place March 2-5, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

At MWC 2026, Inseego will engage with customers, prospects, partners, and members of the investment community to discuss how enterprises and service providers are advancing the wireless edge to support mission-critical connectivity, cloud access, and emerging AI-driven use cases across global deployments.

Inseego will share how cellular-first connectivity forms the foundation of the wireless edge, with intelligence, manageability, security, and resilience layered on top to connect people, places, and machines to cloud services, AI workloads, and critical business operations.

The Company will demonstrate commercially available devices and solutions enabled by the latest advances in cellular technology, including 5G-Advanced, designed to support a broad range of consumer, enterprise, and service-provider deployments. These solutions reflect Inseego’s leadership across both high-performance 5G hardware devices and cloud-based software services, delivering scalable, secure, and reliable wireless connectivity at the edge.

Inseego will also highlight Inseego Subscribe, its cloud-based SaaS platform that enables service providers to manage the subscriber lifecycle.

Members of Inseego’s executive leadership, product, and commercial teams will be on-site throughout the conference for meetings and demonstrations.

For customer and partner inquiries, please visit https://inseego.com/company/events/mobile-world-congress-2026/. Investors and analysts interested in meeting with Inseego’s management team are encouraged to contact Inseego’s Investor Relations team at investor.relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

Inseego Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

investor.relations@inseego.com

Inseego Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

PR@inseego.com