CTRA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Coterra Energy to Devon Energy

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra”) to Devon Energy (“Devon”) pursuant to a fixed exchange ratio under which Coterra shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of Devon common stock for each share of Coterra common stock. Based on the closing price of Devon as of February 2, 2026, the implied sale price is approximately $28.10 per share.

The implied sale price is well below the price targets for Coterra of multiple Wall Street analysts, as per the list below (source: TipRanks).

Further, several Coterra shareholders on SeekingAlpha have expressed disappointment with the implied sale price, as further detailed below.

If you remain a Coterra shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/coterra-energy/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On February 2, 2026, Coterra announced that it had agreed to be sold to Devon Energy (“Devon”) pursuant to a fixed exchange ratio under which Coterra shareholders will receive 0.70 share of Devon common stock for each share of Coterra common stock. Based on the closing price of Devon as of February 2, 2026, the implied sale price is approximately $28.10 per share.

The implied sale price is well below the price targets for Coterra of multiple Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks), including:

Mark Lear of Piper Sandler ($36.00 per share)

Nitin Kumar of Mizuho Securities ($36.00 per share)

John Freeman of Raymond James ($34.00 per share)

Josh Silverstein of UBS ($33.00 per share)

Sam Margolin of Wells Fargo ($33.00 per share)

David Deckelbaum of TD Cowen ($33.00 per share)

Further, several Coterra shareholders on SeekingAlpha have expressed disappointment with the implied sale price, including one investor who opined that “[t]his deal completely undervalues Coterra's gas assets and balance sheet,” and another who asserted that “Coterra deserved 0.75 shares of Devon.”

“We are investigating whether the Coterra Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Coterra shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Coterra shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com