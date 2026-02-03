La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing of Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, will report its Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter results for the period ended January 24, 2026 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/. The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (877) 545-0523 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0016. The participant access code is 662097.
The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 53583.
Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538
mark.becks@la-z-boy.com
