New Yale and Master Lock Professional-Grade Smart Lock Solutions Now Available

Yale expands Pro 2 lineup with three new models for multi-family properties and apartment residences.

Master Lock announces two new smart locks for commercial buildings and Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs).

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale and Master Lock , part of Fortune Brands Innovations , today announced new smart lock solutions exclusively for professional customers, designed to meet the unique needs of multi-family residences and commercial buildings. Yale is expanding its Yale Pro® 2 lineup for multi-family housing with three new smart locks, while Master Lock is introducing two all-new smart locks designed for commercial use. Built on the same award-winning industrial design of the Yale Assure Lock® 2 residential product line, the new professional-grade smart locks combine modern aesthetics with industry-leading technology, delivering a flexible solution to meet the needs of multi-family housing and commercial facilities.

“Yale and Master Lock are delivering the industry’s most flexible smart lock solutions that work with nearly any system, from smart apartment building platforms to small business security networks,” said Dave Barry, President of Security & Connected Products at Fortune Brands Innovations. “Grounded in years of proven reliability, these new products extend our legacy of convenience and security with options that meet a wide range of requirements, providing our customers with scalable, high-quality professional-grade access solutions. The launch comes at a pivotal time, with renter households surging by more than 1.2 million in the past two years,1 underscoring the growing need for smart and future-proof access solutions for multi-family rental properties."

Yale Pro 2: Expanded Access for Smarter Multi-Family Buildings

The Yale Pro 2 line adds three new locks engineered for apartment and multi-family facilities, including residential units, gyms, mailrooms, and other shared spaces to create a centralized, fully integrated smart access experience. Property managers, residents, and guests benefit from smart and secure keyless entry that streamlines operations across the entire property. Now offering interconnected, mortise, and cylindrical lock options, the Pro 2 line adapts to diverse hardware and regional code requirements while integrating with leading smart building systems for a fully connected and flexible experience. Backed by some of the shortest lead times in the industry, Pro 2 ensures faster deployment so property managers can upgrade access control solutions without delays.

The Pro 2 line is expanding to include:

Yale Pro® 2 Interconnected Lock: Combines a deadbolt and lever for apartment entry doors, designed for regions that require single-action egress. Gives residents quick, secure keyless entry to their individual unit while letting property managers manage access codes and integrate with smart building systems.

Combines a deadbolt and lever for apartment entry doors, designed for regions that require single-action egress. Gives residents quick, secure keyless entry to their individual unit while letting property managers manage access codes and integrate with smart building systems. Yale Pro® 2 Mortise Lock: Built for high-traffic shared spaces like lobbies or mailrooms with a smart upgrade for traditional mortise locks. Offers durable, high-security performance with keyless access for residents and easy integration for property managers.

Built for high-traffic shared spaces like lobbies or mailrooms with a smart upgrade for traditional mortise locks. Offers durable, high-security performance with keyless access for residents and easy integration for property managers. Yale Pro® 2 Cylindrical Lock: Delivers keyless entry, strong security, and remote management in a compact design with an all-in-one keypad with lever, ideal for single door preps in gyms, offices, or mailrooms.





Master Lock: Smart Locks for Commercial Facilities

Master Lock debuts two new smart lock solutions designed for small- and medium-sized commercial businesses, combining advanced technology with a durable form factor built for high-traffic environments. Available in cylindrical and mortise models, each lock integrates seamlessly with smart building and alarm systems that utilize open standards, such as Z-Wave Plus and Zigbee. These locks simplify access management, reduce operational costs, and give business owners and facility managers scalable control. Employees and visitors enjoy secure and convenient keyless entry, while property owners maintain complete control with tamper-proof, pick-resistant locks featuring built-in alarms.

The Master Lock commercial product options include:

Master Lock® Cylindrical Lock: Offers easy installation with standard door preparation and is ideal for common area spaces in commercial buildings, including exterior and interior doors for gyms, lounges, lobbies, side entrances, and more.

Offers easy installation with standard door preparation and is ideal for common area spaces in commercial buildings, including exterior and interior doors for gyms, lounges, lobbies, side entrances, and more. Master Lock® Mortise Lock: Ideal for mortise door preps in higher traffic rooms and entrances in commercial spaces like schools, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, small businesses, and more.

Key features across the new Yale Pro 2 and Master Lock professional smart lock offerings include:

Control Access at Scale : Create and manage up to 500 unique codes for residents, staff, employees, and maintenance teams.

: Create and manage up to 500 unique codes for residents, staff, employees, and maintenance teams. Enhanced Security : Tamper-proof, pick-resistant design with built-in alarm if removed.

: Tamper-proof, pick-resistant design with built-in alarm if removed. Automated Control : Auto-Lock ensures doors are always secured.

: Auto-Lock ensures doors are always secured. Smarter Monitoring : DoorSense® 2 alerts managers if a door isn’t closed securely.

: DoorSense® alerts managers if a door isn’t closed securely. Code-Compliant Safety : Single Action Egress supports fast, safe exit.

: Single Action Egress supports fast, safe exit. Customizable Design : Push-button or touchscreen options with durable finishes, including Satin Nickel, Satin Chrome, Oil Rubbed Bronze & Black Suede.

: Push-button or touchscreen options with durable finishes, including Satin Nickel, Satin Chrome, Oil Rubbed Bronze & Black Suede. Remote Access : Lock or unlock doors from anywhere, anytime.

: Lock or unlock doors from anywhere, anytime. Flexible Connectivity: Works with Z-Wave Plus, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi3 for seamless integration with smart building systems and applications.

The new Yale Pro 2 and Master Lock smart lock solutions are now available for purchase by professional customers, including property managers, commercial facility operators, and more. Contact your local sales representative or visit shopyalehome.com/multi-family-housing and masterlock.com/connected-commercial-locks for more information.

1. According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, The State of the Nation’s Housing 2025 report (June 2025).

2. DoorSense® is not available with Yale Pro® 2 Mortise Lock or Master Lock® Mortise Lock.

3. Only Yale Pro® smart locks offer Wi-Fi.

ABOUT YALE HOME

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places, and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries, and more. The Yale residential brand in the United States and Canada is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. For more information, visit www.shopyalehome.com .

ABOUT MASTER LOCK

Master Lock is recognized worldwide as a leading name in padlock and security products that set industry standards. Master Lock offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock is part of Fortune Brand Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Visit www.masterlock.com [ masterlock.com ] and www.FBIN.com to learn more.