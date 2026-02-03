Computed Tomography (CT) Research Report 2026: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2029 by Application, Technology, and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography (CT) Market By Application, By Technology, By Place and By Product with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photon counting? More slices? Where does advancement stop? Now Mobile and Point of Care are taking a new lead. This exciting imaging market is driving into new territory driven by greater capability and impressive medical research results. Find out all about it in this comprehensive report.

What is the impact of falling costs? What new market segments are being created? Why is growth so strong? What about Veterinary and Dental applications?

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Computed Tomography?

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the Imaging Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Imaging

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3 Media Supplier

3.1.4 Hospital Radiology

3.1.5 Hospital Radiotherapy

3.1.6 Imaging Centers

3.2 Computed Tomography

3.2.1 Sequential CT

3.2.2 Spiral CT

3.2.3 Electron beam tomography

3.2.4 Dual Energy CT

3.2.5 CT perfusion imaging

3.2.6 PET CT

3.2.7 Photon Counting

3.3 Medical Application

3.3.1 Head

3.3.2 Neck

3.3.3 Lungs

3.3.4 Angiography

3.3.5 Cardiac

3.3.6 Abdomen and pelvis

3.3.7 Axial skeleton and extremities

3.3.8 Biomechanical use

3.4 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.4.1 Hospital Market Share

3.4.2 Throughput and Capital Cost Issues

3.4.2.1 Throughput and Efficiency

3.4.2.2 Patient Throughput and Revenue Generation

3.4.2.3 Imaging Center Competitiveness

3.4.2.4 Capital Cost and Return on Investment

3.4.2.5 Balancing Capital Investment and Performance

3.4.2.6 Market Segmentation

3.4.2.7 Technological Advancements

3.4.2.8 Impact on Patient Care

3.4.3 Impact of Artificial Intelligence

3.4.4 Imaging Centers on the Move

3.4.4.1 Technological Advancements

3.4.4.2 Increasing Disease Burden

3.4.4.3 Growing Awareness and Preventive Health Initiatives

3.4.4.4 Aging Population

3.4.4.5 Telemedicine and Teleradiology

3.4.4.6 AI Integration

3.4.4.7 Oncology and Personalized Medicine

3.4.4.8 Point-of-Care Imaging

3.4.4.9 Global Healthcare Investment

3.4.5 Changing Role of Physicians

3.4.5.1 Shift towards Team-Based Care

3.4.5.2 Utilization of Technology and Diagnostic Tools

3.4.5.3 Emphasis on Data-Driven Diagnosis

3.4.5.4 Focus on Preventive Medicine

3.4.5.5 Patient-Centered Diagnosis

3.4.5.6 Telemedicine and Remote Diagnosis

3.5 Technology Battlegrounds

3.5.1 Slice Count

3.5.2 Manufacturers and AI Integration

3.5.3 A Changing Cardiology Market

3.5.4 The Mobility Trend

3.5.4.1 Role of Mobile CT Scanning Instruments:

3.5.5 Spectral Dual Energy Dual Source

3.5.5.1 Advantages of Spectral Dual Source

3.5.5.2 Applications and Outlook for Spectral Dual Source

3.5.5.3 Future Developments

3.5.6 Photon Counting the Elephant in the Room

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Level of Care

4.1.2 Cardiology

4.1.3 The New Oncology

4.1.4 Liability

4.1.5 The Aging Effect

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Market Maturity

4.2.2 Protocol Resistance

4.2.3 Regulation and Coverage

5 Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 FDA Clears New 128-Slice CT System from Fujifilm

5.3 FDA Clears CT-Based AI Software

5.4 Photon-Counting CT Shows Promise

5.5 FDA Clears AI-Powered CT Segmentation Tool

5.6 Preference For CT Angiography Over Invasive Angiography

5.7 Photon Counting CT a Better Option

5.8 Orimtech Developing new imaging technologies

5.9 Photon-counting CT Can Evaluate Lung Function

5.10 United Imaging Debuts Three New Scanners

5.11 Photon-counting CT Detects Heart Disease

5.12 GE HealthCare Wins $30 Million Purchase of CT Powered by Artificial Intelligence

5.13 Philips Launches AI-powered CT System for High-volume Screening

5.14 AI Can Optimize CT Scan X-ray Radiation Dose

5.15 Photon-Counting CT Enables Lower Contrast Media

5.16 GE HealthCare to Acquire IMACTIS

5.17 NeuroLogica BodyTom 64 Gets FDA Clearance

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Agfa Healthcare

6.2 Bruker

6.3 Canon Medical Systems

6.4 Fujifilm

6.5 GE Healthcare

6.6 Hologic

6.7 Mindray

6.8 Neurologica

6.9 Neusoft Medical Systems

6.10 Orimtech

6.11 Philips Healthcare

6.12 Siemens Healthineers

6.13 Shanghai United Imaging

6.14 Shimadzu Corporation

7 The Global Market for Computed Tomography

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Markets - By Application

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Neurology

8.3 Cardiology

8.4 MuscoSkeletal

8.5 Other Application

9 Global Markets - By Technology

9.1 HiSlice

9.2 MidSlice

9.3 Cone

9.4 Spectral

9.5 Photon/Other

10 Global Markets - By Place

10.1 Hospital

10.2 Imaging Center

10.3 Dental Center

10.4 Veterinary

10.5 Office and Other

11 Global Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.2 Media

11.3 Software

11.4 Service

