TIAN RUIXIANG Announces Groundbreaking USD1.5 billion plan to acquire 15,000 BTC from a Strategic Investor, Unveiling Deep AI and Cryptocurrency Synergy Partnership

Beijing, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, (Nasdaq: TIRX, the “Company”), today announced a transformative strategic agreement with a prominent global digital asset investor and industry trailblazer. Under the landmark deal, the investor will inject 15,000 Bitcoins (BTC) into TIRX in exchange for a significant equity stake in the Company, while the two parties forge an exclusive, deep strategic partnership to drive unprecedented innovation and market leadership across the artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency ecosystems. This definitive transaction marks a pivotal milestone for TIRX, catapulting the Company’s digital asset holdings and technological capabilities to new heights and solidifying its position as a global frontrunner in the convergence of AI and crypto.

The strategic investor, a highly-respected entity with unparalleled expertise, extensive global networks and a proven track record in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space, brings not only the massive Bitcoin injection—representing a substantial addition to TIRX’s balance sheet—but also decades of cumulative industry insights, cutting-edge market resources and a robust ecosystem of global crypto and tech partners. The equity-based transaction structure is a testament to the investor’s unwavering confidence in TIRX’s long-term strategic vision, exceptional management team and industry-leading technological foundation in AI and digital finance. By acquiring this large-scale, highly liquid and globally recognized Bitcoin reserve, TIRX believes it will significantly strengthen its financial position, enhance its balance sheet resilience and unlock substantial shareholder value, while laying a rock-solid foundation for the Company’s aggressive expansion in the global digital asset market.

Beyond the historic BTC infusion, the core of this strategic partnership lies in the deep, end-to-end collaboration between TIRX and the investor across the entire AI and cryptocurrency value chain. The two parties will establish a joint global innovation lab, pooling their elite R&D teams, proprietary AI technologies, crypto market expertise and industrial resources to develop next-generation transformative solutions. Key collaboration focus areas include, but are not limited to: the development of AI-powered cryptocurrency trading and risk management systems with ultra-high efficiency and precision; the creation of AI-driven blockchain infrastructure and decentralized application (dApp) ecosystems with enhanced scalability and security; the research and launch of innovative AI-crypto fusion products tailored for institutional and retail users worldwide; and the joint exploration of new blue-ocean markets in the global digital asset space, including the integration of AI with layer-2 blockchain solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This partnership is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of both sides—TIRX’s cutting-edge AI technological innovation and product development capabilities, and the investor’s profound crypto market insights and global ecosystem resources—to create a unique, unassailable competitive advantage and capture the full spectrum of growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI and crypto landscape.

This groundbreaking transaction and partnership are the direct embodiment of TRIX’s bold, forward-looking long-term strategic vision to dominate the global convergence of AI and cryptocurrency. As the worlds of AI and digital assets continue to merge at an accelerating pace, creating unprecedented market potential and transformative industry trends, TIRX is seizing this historic opportunity to redefine the boundaries of technological innovation and market competition. The Company believes that this massive BTC injection and deep strategic synergy with the industry-leading investor will enable TRIX to accelerate its product R&D cycle, expand its global market reach at an explosive pace, and establish an industry benchmark for AI and crypto integration—all while driving the mass adoption of innovative digital finance solutions across the globe.

Baohai Xu, Chief Executive Officer of TIRX., commented with unwavering conviction, “Today’s announcement is a game-changer for TIRX, for our shareholders and for the entire AI and cryptocurrency industry. The infusion of 15,000 Bitcoins from our strategic partner is a resounding vote of confidence in our vision, and our deep partnership is set to unleash a new era of innovation that will redefine what is possible at the crossroads of AI and crypto. TIRX has long been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AI technologies for digital finance, and this partnership combines our technological prowess with our partner’s unparalleled crypto expertise and global reach—creating a force to be reckoned with in the global market. We are not just building a stronger balance sheet; we are building a global innovation powerhouse that will lead the charge in shaping the future of AI and cryptocurrency. This is just the beginning - we will aggressively scale our collaboration, accelerate our product roadmap and capture every opportunity to deliver extraordinary value for our shareholders, while driving the global evolution of the AI and crypto ecosystems. We believe this partnership will position TIRX as the undisputed global leader in the convergence of AI and digital assets, and we are ready to seize this historic moment to revolutionize the industry.”

He added, “The fusion of AI and cryptocurrency is the defining technological and financial trend of our time, and TIRX is now uniquely positioned to lead this revolution. With our enhanced digital asset holdings, strengthened financial position and our strategic partner’s unrivaled industry resources, we will push the boundaries of innovation, launch industry-defining products and expand our global footprint at a pace never seen before. This is a transformative step for TIRX, and we are committed to delivering exceptional, sustainable growth for our shareholders as we build the future of AI and crypto together.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@tianrx.com