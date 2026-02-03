Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions Research Report 2025-2030: Growing Use and Adoption of RF and GPS Tracking Solutions Bolster Growth

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market value in 2025 reached US$ 365 million in Europe, US$ 1.1 billion in North America, US$ 97 million in Latin America and US$ 31 million in Oceania. The total market value in the four regions combined is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from US$ 1.6 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.2 billion in 2030.

Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions is the foremost source of information about the status, future market trends and technology developments on this market. Whether you are a solution vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, application developer or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

This report analyzes the latest developments on the use of RF and GPS tracking solutions in the criminal justice systems in Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania. This report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

There are two dominant technologies used for electronic monitoring - Radio Frequency (RF) and GPS. RF technology was the first technology to be used, enabling agencies to remotely monitor if offenders sentenced to home curfew complied with the rules of the programme. RF-based systems are today the most common type of solution in most European countries. In the US, Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, and Brazil and other countries in Latin America, GPSbased solutions are more common.

A number of private companies are involved in the provisioning of EM, including developing, supplying and installing equipment, providing monitoring services as well as delivering other supporting services. In North America, Latin America and in some European jurisdictions, private sector companies are responsible for most parts of the EM programme.

In the majority of the European countries as well as in Australia and New Zealand, private companies mainly supply equipment and software while public authorities are responsible for installation, field services, monitoring and enforcement. Leading providers of EM equipment and services include USbased BI Inc. (GEO Group), Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring, Sentinel Offender Services, SCRAM Systems, Securus Technologies, Shadowtrack, Corrisoft, Talitrix and Track Group; UKbased Buddi; Israel-based SuperCom; Poland-based Enigma (COMP Group); Switzerlandbased Geosatis; and Brazil-based Spacecom, Synergye and UE Brasil Tecnologia.

The average daily caseload of monitored individuals in Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania amounted to about 92,000, 564,000, 162,000 and 11,000 respectively during 2025. The analyst estimates that the number of daily users will grow to 130,000 in Europe, 700,000 in North America, 278,000 in Latin America and 16,000 in Oceania by 2030.

This report will allow you to:

Benefit from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.

Identify key players on the European, North American, Latin American and Oceanian EM market.

Learn about the latest market trends and key developments.

Understand the opportunities and challenges in the EM market.

Predict future trends and drivers for uptake of EM equipment and services.

Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2030.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of Electronic Monitoring solutions?

How have EM programmes been implemented in Europe, Oceania and the Americas?

What is the potential market size for EM products and services?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of EM solutions?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the EM market evolve in the next five years?

What are the future trends on this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Electronic Offender Monitoring

1.1 The criminal justice system

1.1.1 Correctional population

1.2 Electronic offender monitoring programmes

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Latin America

1.2.4 Oceania

1.2.5 EM programme costs

1.3 Electronic offender monitoring infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Platform segment

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market landscape

2.1.1 EM equipment and service vendor market shares

2.1.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the electronic offender monitoring industry

2.2 Market forecasts

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 The COVID-19 pandemic created a greater awareness of EM solutions

2.3.2 Domestic violence and victim protection cases are important EM applications

2.3.3 Stronger focus on software and analytics within offender monitoring

2.3.4 App-based and wrist-worn solutions extend EM beyond traditional devices

2.3.5 Further consolidation of the EM market is expected

2.3.6 Electronic monitoring gains traction in the immigration control use case

2.3.7 Increasing integration of AI in EM solutions

2.3.8 Price erosion puts pressure on the EM market value

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring

3.2 BI Incorporated (GEO Group)

3.3 Buddi (Big Technologies)

3.4 Corrisoft

3.5 Enigma (COMP Group)

3.6 Geosatis

3.7 Laipac Technology

3.8 SCRAM Systems

3.9 Securus Technologies

3.10 Sentinel Offender Services

3.11 Shadowtrack Technologies

3.12 Spacecom

3.13 SuperCom

3.14 Synergye

3.15 Talitrix

3.16 Track Group

3.17 UE Brasil Tecnologia

