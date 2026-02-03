Marketers Have the Data. Audience+ Finally Puts it to Work.

San Antonio, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data driven marketing innovation, today announced the launch of Audience+, a next generation audience platform built to solve one of the industry’s biggest frustrations: turning disconnected customer data into real audiences that actually move.

Audience+ gives marketers the tools to move fast and stay in control. The platform currently unifies first party data, third-party data from Stirista’s identity graph, and website interactions with audience building and activation tools, all within a single interface. Future updates will introduce audience profiling and expansion, journey mapping natural language-powered tools, and embedded integrations across major activation channels.

Early use cases include smarter remarketing for upper-funnel campaigns, identity-powered prospect management, and abandoned cart recovery across channels like email, CTV, and digital. Audience+ helps teams make better use of their existing data while reducing delays and handoffs that regularly slow campaigns down.

“We’re seeing that there’s no shortage of customer data, but more often than not, it’s stuck in systems that don’t talk to each other,” said Mike Hilts, SVP of Product at Stirista.“ Audience+ is the tool marketers need right now to address this issue. It brings clarity, speed, and usability to data that’s been underutilized for too long. We built it so teams can move fast and launch smarter.”

Audience+ delivers an intuitive audience builder, built-in compliance guardrails, and a roadmap of upcoming integrations with platforms including DV360, Meta, and The Trade Desk, all designed to increase efficiencies, streamline flow, and accelerate campaign activation. Early testing has already shown significant gains in speed, data activation, and segment performance.

“We’re not waiting for the industry to catch up,” Hilts added. “Audience+ is built for how marketers actually work today. It’s fast, it’s efficient, and it puts data to work without the usual pitfalls.”

Explore the platform now at www.stirista.com.

