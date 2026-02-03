New Jersey Lottery Announces Second Annual ‘Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown’* to Find the Next Tournament Champion

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of its 2025 debut, the New Jersey Lottery today announced the return of its Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown, inviting players from New Jersey and beyond back to American Dream, the shopping and entertainment venue in East Rutherford, NJ, from April 10-12, 2026, for a weekend full of friendly competition. Over 380 competitors will go head-to-head in classic matchups for the chance to win the $10,000 grand prize, or a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

For the second year in a row, this free-to-enter event will bring a nostalgic and competitive game of chance to life in an interactive celebration of community and chance. Players ages 18 and older can compete in multiple rounds to become the next Throwdown Champion.

A total prize pool of $25,000 will be split among the top 12 finishers, with $10,000 reserved for the ultimate Throwdown Champion. The annual event reflects the New Jersey Lottery’s ongoing commitment to creating interactive, community-driven experiences in the spirit of chance, fun, and togetherness.

Registration is now open and limited to the first qualifying 384 participants. To enter and review the official rules, please visit the New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown website at NJ-RPS.com .

In celebration of the tournament, the New Jersey Lottery will also launch a new $5 ROCK PAPER SCISSORS® Fast Play Progressive game on April 6, 2026, offering lottery players the chance to win cash prizes.

*The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown is owned and operated by Promo One of NJ, Inc., a NJ-based special events and festival producer.



ROCK PAPER SCISSORS® is a registered trademark of Scientific Games, LLC, © 2026. All rights reserved.

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

Media Inquiries:

Emily Auriemma, emilya@carvecomms.com (cell 856-723-3055)

Emily Scuderi, Emily@carvecomms.com (cell 551-427-8985)

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.