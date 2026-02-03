Seneca Polytechnic and Town of Stouffville team up to advance workforce development and municipal innovation

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and the Town of Stouffville have entered into a new collaborative agreement focused on workforce development, applied learning and municipal innovation.

At the centre of the agreement is Seneca’s Public Administration graduate program. Designed to provide students with hands-on experience and the practical skills essential for careers in public administration, this online, eight-month program includes a Work Integrated Project course. Beginning in the Winter 2026 term, the Town of Stouffville will act as the host municipality for this course with students working directly with municipal partners to conduct research, analyze challenges and develop evidence-based recommendations that address real-world issues facing local governments.

“Seneca is thankful to our community partner the Town of Stouffville for providing our students with practical experience that prepares them for careers in public administration,” said David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic. “This collaboration not only supports the professional development of our students but also helps them to bring innovative solutions and different perspectives to municipal challenges.”

By partnering with Seneca, the Town of Stouffville gains access to applied research capacity, while students benefit from meaningful, career-relevant learning aligned with current municipal priorities. In addition, the agreement reflects a shared focus on strengthening local government capacity, supporting emerging public sector talent and fostering innovative, community-driven solutions.

“Welcoming Seneca students into our organization brings fresh energy and innovative thinking to the work we do for our residents,” said Mayor Iain Lovatt, Town of Stouffville. “This partnership is a practical step in strengthening our services and ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our growing and diverse community.”

Visit the Seneca Polytechnic website for more information about the Public Administration program developed by municipal government professionals.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About the Town of Stouffville:

The Town of Stouffville is one of the jewels of the GTA, located just north of Toronto on Highway 404. We are a community rich in heritage and character and we are committed to offering our residents and businesses ‘Country Close to the City’.

