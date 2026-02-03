Global and China Intelligent Vehicle EEA and Technology Supply Chain Construction Strategy Research Report 2025 with EEA Upgrade and Evolution Trends of 17 Chinese OEMs and 7 International OEMs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vehicle Electronic and Electrical Architecture (EEA) and Technology Supply Chain Construction Strategy Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



E/E Architecture Research: 24 OEMs Deploy Innovative Products from Platform Architectures to Technical Selling Points



According to statistics, 802,000 passenger cars with domain fusion architectures were sold in 2025H1, accounting for 7.6%, followed by 640,000 passenger cars with quasi-central + zonal architectures with a share of 6.1% and 299,000 passenger cars with central + zonal architectures with a share of 2.8%. The penetration rate of "quasi-central + zonal" architectures and "central + zonal" architectures will reach 25.2% and 17.5% by 2030 respectively.



With the trend of cross-domain integration and the evolution of central + zonal architectures, OEMs are launching new technologies and products in multiple dimensions, including new EEA, intelligent cockpits, autonomous driving, intelligent powertrain and electric drive, intelligent chassis, intelligent thermal management, and intelligent body electronics. This report will focus on new technologies.



Cockpit-driving central computing domain architecture: Multiple "central + zonal" computing architecture forms adapt to vehicle models with different positioning

4-in-1 domain controller of Xiaomi YU7



The Xiaomi YU7, Xiaomi's first luxury high-performance SUV, utilizes an EEA that integrates the four core modules of a traditional distributed architecture - vehicle domain control unit, cockpit domain control unit, autonomous driving domain control unit, and T-Box communication module - into a central computing platform through four-in-one integration technology. This integration is housed on a 3.6kg motherboard, resulting in a 57% reduction in size, 75% fewer parts, and 15-minute OTA updates. Sentry Mode reduces power consumption by 40%, leading to an additional 16km of range for the vehicle. The design uses Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 cockpit chip and Nvidia's Thor autonomous driving chip, supporting millisecond-level signal processing and multi-tasking in parallel.



The entire four-in-one domain control module consists of two boards: one is a CDC board based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3, and the other is an ADAS board based on NVIDIA Thor. The two boards use the same water-cooling structure housing. Sensor Configuration: 1L1R11V12U - 1*LiDAR, 1*4D radar, 4*surround view camera, 7*ADAS camera (2*front, 1*rear, 4*side), 12*ultrasonic radar.



Xiaomi YU7's four-in-one controller integrating the vehicle, T-Box, cockpit and autonomous driving adopts a liquid cooling design and consists of three PCBs: the core board of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (actually a mobile phone board using SiP for the processor and LPDDR5 DRAM), a cockpit motherboard, and an autonomous driving PCB. The cockpit motherboard and the core board of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are parallel to each other on one side of the cockpit motherboard via a BTB connector.



For the video input and output, Xiaomi YU7 was originally designed to use five 8-megapixel cameras and four 4-megapixel cameras. Therefore, three MAX96792 deserialization chips were designed, each of which could correspond to two high-frame-rate 8-megapixel cameras. In actual mass production, in order to reduce costs, two 8-megapixel cameras were used instead, plus nine 3-megapixel cameras and a 3-megapixel/5-megapixel in-vehicle DMS camera. In this way, only one MAX96792 chip was needed, and the other two were not externally connected. One MAX96712 chip corresponds to the in-vehicle DMS camera, and three MAX96724 chips correspond to nine 3-megapixel (actually 4/5-megapixel) cameras. Both of two video outputs involves MAX96781 for serial processing.



NVIDIA's Thor-X autonomous driving chip supports up to 128GB of memory. The Thor-U has about one-third fewer CUDA cores and Tensor cores, with the number of CPU cores reducing from 14 to 12.



Single-SA8775P cockpit-driving integrated computing platform of ARCFOX ?T5



In October 2025, the single-SA8775P cockpit-driving integrated computing platform solution was implemented on ARCFOX ?T5. The SA8775P cockpit-driving integrated computing platform solution, developed in collaboration with Zhuoyu Technology, integrates the cockpit and the autonomous driving system into a single chip, enabling direct data interaction, reducing transmission latency, and optimizing power consumption.

Intelligent Chassis Domain Architecture: Under the trend of cross-domain integration, AI intelligent chassis has become a key selling point for OEMs.



The essence of AI intelligent chassis is to achieve "all-scenario management" of vehicle dynamics through the collaboration of "sensors, algorithms and actuators". Multimodal sensors (such as cameras, lidar, radar, accelerometers, suspension travel sensors, etc.) can collect real-time data on "vehicle status" (such as pitch angle, roll angle, wheel torque) and "road environment" (such as speed bumps, potholes, and slippery road surfaces). After processing, the data allows the system to predict changes in the vehicle's attitude in advance.



Under different road conditions, such as potholes, gravel roads, slippery roads, or even sudden road debris (stones, traffic cones), the height and damping adjustment of the suspension system can provide support, vibration absorption, and even protection as needed. The pre-emptive system is key to intelligent suspension adjustment. It must not only see far, but also see clearly and in detail.



The pre-scan system uses binocular or even trinocular cameras or lidar to scan the road ahead in real time. Some vendors also establish a cloud-based road condition data layer to comprehensively analyze real-time data and cloud data.

The dual-chamber closed air suspension solution supplied by KH Automotive Technologies adopts semi-active suspension with CDC.

The chassis domain controller adopts the self-developed LMC 2.0. By integrating braking, steering, drive, and suspension control, millisecond-level response can be achieved, enabling features such as dual-wheel tire blowout stability, Active Pre-emptive Lingbo Weibu Technology, one-button leveling, compass turn, zero-motion turn, anti-motion sickness mode, anti-slip on wet roads, high-speed cornering pre-stabilization, dynamic steering assist, and active anti-aiming. Therefor, the vehicle's chassis handling pleasure and ride comfort can be comprehensively enhanced.



Intelligent powertrain domain: development towards integrated intelligent control of drive, braking, steering, and suspension subsystems.



With the rapid development of autonomous driving, the requirements for powertrain domain latency in vehicles are becoming increasingly stringent. The powertrain domain will move from the current electrification of the drive system to the comprehensive electrification of the drive, steering, suspension, braking and other systems.



In the future, the power chassis domain will have a "cerebro" through the integrated intelligent control of various subsystems for drive, braking, steering, and suspension, enabling safer, more comfortable, and more agile handling of the vehicle in all scenarios.



As E/E architectures evolve towards centralization, systems such as braking, steering, and suspension are gradually decoupled into electronic control units (such as brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire), and multi-dimensional collaborative control is achieved through the central ECU.



Changan Automobile deeply integrates and coordinates drive, brake, steering, and suspension, providing unlimited possibilities for intelligent scenarios. It can make cars realize scene functions such as in-situ U-turns, automatic drifting, and racing games, and provide fast, accurate, and redundant actuation for autonomous driving scenarios.



Mercedes-Benz's "In-Drive" brake system for electric vehicles integrates the brakes into the electric motor drive units on both the left and right sides, eliminating traditional wheel-mounted brakes, further realizing the integration of drive and braking at the physical and system levels.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Definition and Development Trends of EEAs

1.1 Current Deployment Status and Trends of E/E Architecture

1.2 Penetration Rate of Different Types of E/E Architecture Deployment

2 Impact of EEA Upgrade and Evolution on the Supply Chain

Trend 1: One-Chip Cockpit-Driving Integrated Solution Emerges

Trend 2: Popularization of PCIe Inter-Chip Communication Under the Trend of One-Box/One-Board

Trend 3: 2.5G Ethernet to be Mass-Produced and Deployed, Adapting to L3 Intelligent Driving

Trend 4: Vehicle Optical Communication Begins Vehicle Verification and May Become the Next Generation Backbone Network

Trend 5: Integration of Control and Communication Functions in Zone

Trend 6: Competition Between High-Speed Video Transmission (10G+SerDes) and Ethernet Transmission

Trend 7: Evolution of Central Gateway to Zonal Gateway

Trend 8: Rise of 10Base-T1S Will Adjust Traditional LIN and CAN Networks

Trend 9: Rise of Edge Wireless Communication, Rapid Development of UWB and NearLink

Trend 10: Development of External Communication Network Towards "Integration of Vehicle, Road, Cloud and Network"

3 EEA Upgrade and Evolution Trends of Chinese OEMs

3.1 Xiaomi Auto

3.2 Leapmotor

3.3 ZEEKR

3.4 NIO & ONVO

3.5 XPeng Motors

3.6 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

3.7 Li Auto

3.8 Voyah

3.9 Avatr

3.10 ARCFOX

3.11 Chang’an

3.12 GAC Motor

3.13 FAW Hongqi

3.14 Great Wall

3.15 SAIC IM

3.16 Chery

3.17 BYD

4 EEA Upgrade and Evolution Trends of Foreign OEMs

4.1 Tesla

4.2 Mercedes-Benz

4.3 BMW

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 Toyota

4.6 GM

4.7 Ford

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfeops

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.