Global Liver Institute Drives Momentum Behind Landmark WHO Decision on Steatotic Liver Disease and NCDs

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the 158th Executive Board meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) , Member States agreed to include the draft resolution “Steatotic liver disease: a missing piece in the global noncommunicable disease response” on the agenda of the Seventy-Ninth World Health Assembly (WHA79), with a recommendation for adoption in May 2026.

The draft resolution was co-sponsored by Armenia, Burundi, Chad, Chile, China, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nigeria, Palestine, Paraguay, Qatar, Romania, the Russian Federation, Tunisia, and the United Republic of Tanzania, reflecting broad, diverse international commitment to addressing steatotic liver disease as a global health priority.

This milestone marks the culmination of a four-year, step-by-step process led by the Global Liver Institute (GLI) and built through sustained collaboration and the steadfast support of the Cabinet of the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population (MoHP).

“This is a turning point for the liver health community,” states Larry R. Holden, President and CEO of Global Liver Institute. “For too long, steatotic liver disease has been absent from global NCD strategies, despite its close connection to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Today’s decision brings us one step closer to coordinated global action that prioritizes prevention, early diagnosis, and equitable access to care.”

Steatotic liver disease affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide and remains deeply interconnected with other major NCDs like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Inclusion of this resolution on the WHA79 agenda signals growing global consensus on the need for coordinated prevention, early diagnosis, care, and research.

“This achievement reflects the power of inclusive, international cooperation,” said GLI Program Director Giacomo Donnini. “Patients, scientists, clinicians, medical societies, policymakers, and the pharmaceutical industry came together with a shared goal: to ensure that steatotic liver disease receives the attention it deserves within global health policy.”

Looking ahead, GLI and the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population look forward to co-hosting a side event on Liver and Metabolic Health during WHA79, further advancing global dialogue and collaboration on integrated approaches to non-communicable disease prevention and care.

GLI extends its deep gratitude to all Member States, partners, and advocates who contributed their expertise, leadership, and voices throughout this process, and looks forward to working closely with governments and stakeholders ahead of the World Health Assembly in May 2026 to support the adoption and implementation of the resolution.