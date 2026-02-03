D-dimer Testing Market to Reach US$ 2,269.31 Million by 2032 Supported by Growing Thromboembolic Disease Burden and Expansion of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global D-dimer testing market was valued at 1,500.27 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,269.31 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2024 to 2032.

The D-dimer test is being demanded all over the world, for some reasons. First, there is a huge growth in the number of venous thromboembolism (VTE) cases and clotting disorders globally. For instance, VTE causes about 75,000 deaths annually in America alone. This rising burden of VTE calls for reliable, cost-effective diagnostic tools like D-dimer testing. Furthermore, cost effectiveness and high accuracy are among the qualities that have made healthcare providers choose D-dimers tests. It delivers a non-invasive, inexpensive way of ruling out blood clots, thus reducing expensive invasive diagnostic methods. Besides having a negative predictive value of up-to 99%, which excludes VTE, other than that its sensitivity is also very high.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/d-dimer-testing-market

Hospital Admissions for Pulmonary Embolism and DIC Monitoring Boost Demand for D-Dimer Tests

Cardiovascular diseases worldwide are the leading cause of death each year. The global number of hospital admissions due to pulmonary embolism is also growing, hence enabling its adoption worldwide. Real-time monitoring via diagnosing disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) early using d-dimers allows interventions at once, thereby enhancing outcomes among patients. D-dimer testing market expansion comes as next generation point-of-care (POC) solutions are being developed, which facilitate quicker diagnoses, lower waiting times, and improve patient satisfaction rates.

These new POC devices, such as the AQT90 FLEX analyzer, enable accessibilities convenience with regards where, when performed by whom etcetera should be done so on. Another tendency involves integrating multi-marker panels utilized for detecting sepsis or cardiac ailments together with DDTM testing kits; this offers a wider scope assessment while informing stratifications personalized based on the patient’s diagnosis, treatment plan besides prognosis management.

Genetic Coagulopathies and High-Risk Populations Propel D-Dimer Market Growth

The public health significance of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), cannot be overemphasized. In the United States alone, VTE kills approximately 75,000 people annually, as per the CDC. Its occurrence is estimated at 1 to 2 cases per year for every 1,000 persons, whereby the number rises sharply after age 45. In this country, up to one million individuals may be affected by VTE each year, and between 10% and 30% will die within the first month after being diagnosed with it. Worldwide, there are more than ten million cases of venous thromboembolic disease recorded every year.

Another reason why D-dimer tests are needed is that blood clotting disorders in the D-dimer testing market. Genetic variations that affect blood coagulation occur in about one out of 500 to 1,000 people within the general population, while 5% – 8% have one or more genetic risk factors for VTE in America alone; some types, such as DIC, can result in death rates exceeding 50% if left untreated. These examinations play a significant role in diagnosing or ruling out DVTs, but they are also utilized when monitoring responses to treatments among patients who suffer from different abnormal states associated with coagulopathies. Therefore, considering global surge rates in these lethal illnesses worldwide during the coming years will greatly heighten demands for D-dimer testing around earth however, positive results only indicate the presence of any clotting disorder, thus mandating additional tests prior to confirmation.

Laboratories at Forefront of Rapid D-Dimer Testing for Thromboembolic Disease Management

The laboratory segment accounts for 73.92% of the D-dimer testing market. These labs are equipped with refined equipment and skilled personnel who can conduct highly sensitive D-dimer assays commonly utilized to rule out venous thromboembolism (VTE) and manage disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

Physicians have become increasingly interested in quick point-of-care (POC) D-dimer assays for screening patients with suspected thromboembolic disease as urgent care facilities become more crowded and they strive for better patient satisfaction and shorter waiting times. In addition, laboratories are important for diagnosing DIC, which involves different tests such as complete blood count (CBC) to determine platelet number, clotting factor concentration determinations, and coagulation assays that measure how long it takes blood to clot among other things; clinical labs have all these capabilities under one roof hence their usefulness in comprehensive D-dimer testing and managing complicated clotting disorders.

High Prevalence of VTE and DIC Propels North America’s D-Dimer Testing Market

North America holds the highest market share of 35.32% in the D-dimer testing market. There is a high demand for D-dimer tests due to an expansion in cardiopulmonary disorders and blood diseases like venous thromboembolism (VTE), strokes, and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) among elderly people living in North America. In fact, every year, more than 250,000 hospitalizations are caused by pulmonary embolism alone in the United States, which contributes greatly towards increasing the demand for D-dimer testing.

Also, the presence of guidelines on how to handle VTEs further drives demand for coagulation tests within different regions of North America. Another factor that played a role was the introduction of automated enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) systems into US based companies engaged with the D-dimer testing industry, and it has also helped raise their market shares. Some major players in this region include, but are not limited to, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Response Biomedical Corp, Unbound Medicine Inc., Helena Laboratories, etc. All these companies are actively involved in promoting growth via different measures, such as new product development, among others.

D-dimer Testing Market Major Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Henry Schein Inc.

HyTest Ltd

LumiraDx

Merck KGaA

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Testing Method

Laboratory Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Coagulation Analyzer

Point-Of-Care

By Application

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Disseminated intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Stroke

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/d-dimer-testing-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube