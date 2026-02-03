CAVU Consumer Partners Closes Fifth Fund at $325 Million to Invest in the Next Era of Better-For-You Consumer Brands

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Consumer Partners (“CAVU”), a leading investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector, today announced the close of CAVU Consumer Partners V, LP (“Fund V”) with $325 million in total commitments, exceeding its $275 million target and representing a meaningful increase over its prior 2021-vintage fund.

Fund V was oversubscribed and received strong support from existing investors, with more than 90% of limited partners re-upping, alongside a highly selective group of new institutional investors including asset managers, family offices, and endowments. The firm’s AUM now totals just under $1.4 billion.

Brett Thomas, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CAVU, said “Consumer investing is our passion, and this fundraise reinforces our belief that the most compelling opportunities are being built at the intersection of culture, wellness, and real consumer value. We’re incredibly grateful for the continued conviction from our longstanding partners and excited to welcome new investors who share our view of where the landscape is headed.”

The close of Fund V follows a series of recent portfolio outcomes that highlight CAVU’s brand-led investment approach. In 2025, CAVU exited Poppi, the modern soda brand it shaped from infancy, to PepsiCo, and OSEA, the clean beauty brand, to General Atlantic. These transactions underscore growing strategic and private equity demand for brands that combine wellness, authenticity, and scalable consumer appeal. In addition, CAVU is a significant early investor in Once Upon a Farm.

CAVU invests in consumer brands at key inflection points, with the flexibility to pursue thesis-driven growth-stage opportunities or earlier-stage investments and incubations. The firm focuses on categories including food and beverage, beauty and personal care, pet, and wellness, partnering with brands that are reshaping legacy categories as consumers demand products that are healthier, more transparent, and aligned with modern lifestyles.

CAVU has long believed the consumer sector is undergoing a structural shift. As traditional cost-cutting and price-driven growth strategies lose effectiveness, innovation-led brands with authentic value propositions are gaining share.

“For years, consumers have been asking for better — cleaner ingredients, greater transparency, and brands that genuinely improve everyday life,” said Rohan Oza, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CAVU. “What’s changed is that those expectations are now being met at scale, with growing support from retailers, strategic buyers, and regulators. The thesis we had at CAVU’s inception has only accelerated, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Founded in 2015, CAVU has built a reputation for anticipating where the consumer is going and partnering with exceptional brands on their path to becoming household names. The firm deploys a dedicated in-house platform, named UNCOMMON, to support portfolio companies across brand building, go-to-market strategy, and talent, while maintaining a disciplined, long-term investment approach. CAVU has backed leading consumer brands including Poppi, Bai, ONE Brands, Vital Proteins, Once Upon a Farm, Waterloo, Whoop, The Farmer’s Dog, Thrive Market, Good Culture, and many others.

About CAVU Consumer Partners

CAVU Consumer Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands with a mission to democratize healthy living for all humans and their families. CAVU was founded in 2015 by brand builder and ABC Shark Tank guest judge Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that is used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuconsumer.com/.

