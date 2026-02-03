Department of Education Proposal Still Excludes Nursing from “Professional Degree” Definition

SILVER SPRING, MD, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA) is deeply concerned that the U.S. Department of Education has moved forward with the proposal from the negotiated rulemaking consensus process that excludes nursing from the definition of “professional degree” programs tied to federal graduate student loan limits.

The updated rationale goes further by openly asserting that advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) are not part of a distinct profession and that graduate nursing degrees do not qualify as entry into a profession. ANA rejects this denigration of the nursing profession entirely. Nursing is a licensed profession, and APRNs are educated, trained, certified, and regulated to deliver essential care. There are many clinical care settings where APRNs are not supervised, and the majority of states have established full practice authority for APRNs. The Department’s logic is flawed, out of step with clinical realities, and dismissive of the role nurses play in providing vital healthcare services to patients and keeping communities healthy.

Further, the Department’s assertion that “other nurses” are supervised by physicians is incorrect. Registered nurses (RNs) practice within a state-defined scope of practice established by law and regulation. Physicians do not supervise RNs. In clinical settings, RNs may collaborate with physicians and carry out medical orders, but they remain accountable for their own nursing practice and professional judgment.

The Department’s failure to act also disregards the clear demands of nearly 250,000 nurses and nurse allies who signed ANA’s RNAction petition calling for nursing to be included.

“The Department of Education’s reasoning distorts how nursing education, licensure, and practice work and, in doing so, sends an alarming message to nurses and to the public,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Association. “Excluding nursing from the professional degree category has the potential to put patient care at risk, especially in areas where nurses are the only healthcare providers in their communities. We urge the Department to correct this proposal and explicitly include nursing as a professional degree before the rule is finalized.”

“It is also alarming that the Department’s approach is in direct conflict with other federal efforts to strengthen access to care by APRNs, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” added Mensik Kennedy. “Other actions by this administration have actively supported advanced practice nursing. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Rural Transformation Grants specifically invested in expanding the reach of advanced practice nurses in rural communities who often rely solely on nurses for access to care.”

The public comment period is officially open, and ANA encourages nurses, employers, educators, patients, and advocates to participate fully. Public comments matter, and the Department has stated it may make changes in response to comments received. Visit RNAction.org for more information on how to make your voice heard.

###

About the American Nurses Association

As the oldest organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.