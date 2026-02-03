US Coal Mining Industry Report 2026: Detailed Information on Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Operating Mines, Major Exploration, and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Coal Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the US Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices.

In 2026, production is projected to decline as utilities deepen their transition away from coal-fired generation. Coal's share in the national power mix fell below 20% in 2024 and is expected to continue falling as new renewable capacity enters the grid and natural gas remains cost-competitive.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, steel and cement industries. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



In 2025, US coal output is expected to increase by a marginal 1.8% to 473.1Mt, supported by temporary factors rather than structural improvements. Higher natural gas prices in early 2025, stronger heating demand during the winter months, delayed coal plant retirements, and steady export demand contributed to a modest rise of around 4% during the first ten months of the year.



The US government introduced a series of measures to slow the decline of the domestic coal sector in 2025. In April, executive orders were issued to stabilize coal-fired power generation and protect mining jobs. This was followed in July by the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which provided further support through reduced federal royalty rates (from 12.5% to 7%) and tax credits of 2.5% for metallurgical coal designated as a critical material. In September, the administration launched the "Coal Day 2.0" initiative to encourage investment in coal-based power generation and strengthen baseload reliability.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the US coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the US coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the US' coal mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on US' coal production

To identify key players in the US' coal mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects in US

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Coal reserves

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

Core Natural resources

Peabody

Consol Energy

Arch Resources

Alliance Resource Partners

Nacco Industries

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

