Uruguay Construction Industry Report 2025: Following 0.4% Contraction in 2025, Output is Projected to Grow by 3.5% AAGR Between 2026-2029, Driven by Renewables, Manufacturing, Transport, and Water

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Uruguay is estimated to have contracted marginally in 2025, by 0.4% in real terms, owing to increased housing prices and reduced investments in the power infrastructure sector.

According to the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU), the construction industry's value-add declined by 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025, preceded by a YoY growth of 1.1% in Q2 and a decline of 1.6% in Q1 2025. Moreover, the average housing price index (HPI) rose by 12.6% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, following an annual rise of 8.4% in 2024. Furthermore, 10% US tariff on Uruguay's goods, coupled with the current skilled labor shortages are also expected to have impacted construction activity in 2025.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Uruguay to register an annual average growth rate of 3.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in the renewable energy, manufacturing, transport and water infrastructure projects. Growth will also be driven by investments associated with the rail masterplan of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MOTP), which is currently in development as of mid-November 2025.

Although the new national railway masterplan is still being finalized, the government has allocated UYU8.3 billion ($200 million) in the same month for the development of priority railway projects. Some of the priority projects under the masterplan include the rehabilitation of the railway bridge over the Rio Negro, construction of a new line from the Central Railway to the state-owned oil refinery at La Teja, reopening the 290km line between Penarol in Montevideo and Jose Pedro Varela, and development of a new southern connection to the Port of Montevideo.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Uruguay, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



