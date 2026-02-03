Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)

Ottawa, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical equipment maintenance market size is calculated at USD 55.92 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 121.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.04% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment maintenance market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By equipment, the imaging equipment segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By equipment, the surgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By service, the corrective maintenance segment led the market in 2024.

By service, the preventive maintenance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By service providers, the original equipment manufacturer (OME) segment dominated the medical equipment maintenance market in 2025.

By service providers, the small/third-party service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By end-user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Expands with Growing Healthcare Demands

Medical equipment maintenance is the routine inspection, servicing, and repair of healthcare devices to ensure they operate safely, accurately, and reliably for patient care. The medical equipment maintenance market is growing as healthcare facilities adopt advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices requiring regular upkeep. Strict regulatory standards, the need for patient safety, rising healthcare spending, and increasing focus on minimizing equipment downtime are driving demand. Additionally, the growth of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers worldwide further fuels the need for reliable maintenance services and preventive care.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

Key drivers include the growing use of advanced medical devices, strict regulatory requirements for safety and compliance, and the increasing need to reduce equipment downtime. Rising healthcare expenditure, expansion of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and a focus on preventive maintenance to ensure accurate and reliable patient care are also fueling market growth.

What are the Substantial Trends in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

In June 2025, the International Biomed Cross (IBC) was launched at the MedTech Policy Mahotsav in New Delhi to provide support for medical device maintenance and repair during health emergencies and disaster situations.

In February 2025, Sodexo India inaugurated a Healthcare Technology Management center in Kolkata, designed to manage and maintain up to 500,000 medical devices efficiently.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

The market faces challenges from the increasing complexity of advanced medical devices, the shortage of skilled maintenance personnel, high repair costs, and the need to comply with stringent regulatory standards, which can hinder timely and effective equipment upkeep.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical devices, and strict regulatory requirements for device safety and performance. Rising healthcare expenditure, widespread hospital networks, and strong presence of service providers offering preventive and corrective maintenance further strengthened the region’s market leadership.

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is driven by high investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory compliance needs, and a strong shift toward predictive and preventive maintenance technologies that reduce downtime and improve patient safety. Future opportunities lie in outsourcing and integrated digital management platforms.

In Canada, growing adoption of advanced diagnostic and surgical devices fuels service demand as hospitals seek cost-effective, specialized maintenance. Expanding use of IoT and AI-based predictive tools, coupled with rising healthcare spending, opens future opportunities for multi-vendor service partnerships and efficient lifecycle management.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand at the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising healthcare investments, expenditure on hospital and diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced medical devices. Growing awareness of preventive maintenance, a rising patient population, and the entry of specialized service providers are driving demand for efficient equipment upkeep, positioning the region as a key growth market during the forecast period.

China’s medical equipment maintenance market is expanding with rapid healthcare modernization, increased deployment of complex diagnostic imaging systems, and strong government support for healthcare quality improvements. Trends include digital remote monitoring and OEM-ISO service collaborations, presenting future chances to improve accessibility and comprehensive maintenance networks.

In India, rising healthcare infrastructure and growing equipment installations drive increased maintenance needs, especially for preventive and corrective services. Adoption of predictive technologies and third-party maintenance solutions is emerging, creating opportunities for service providers to support expanding clinics and diagnostic centers across urban and tier-II/III regions.

Segmental Insights

By Equipment Analysis

How did the Imaging Equipment Segment Dominate the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market in 2024?

The imaging equipment segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the widespread use of high-value devices such as MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound systems. These systems require frequent servicing, calibration, and software updates to ensure accuracy and compliance with safety regulations. High repair costs, critical clinical dependence, and continuous usage in hospitals and diagnostic centers drove strong demand for specialized maintenance services.

The surgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic surgeries. These instruments require frequent inspection, sterilization, calibration, and repair to maintain precision and patient safety. Expanding surgical infrastructure, growing outpatient surgical centers, and strict regulatory standards are further driving demand for specialized maintenance services for surgical equipment during the forecast period.

By Service Insights

Why the Corrective Maintenance Segment Dominated the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

The corrective maintenance segment dominated the market due to the frequent occurrence of unexpected equipment failures in high-use healthcare settings. Immediate repair services are critical to restore functionality, prevent procedure delays, and ensure patient safety. The high cost and complexity of advanced medical devices, along with limited in-house technical expertise in many facilities, increased reliance on corrective maintenance services.

The preventive maintenance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as healthcare providers increasingly focus on reducing equipment downtime and extending device lifespan. Regular inspections, calibration, and early fault detection help prevent costly breakdowns and ensure compliance with safety regulations. Rising adoption of advanced medical equipment, growing awareness of patient safety, and the shift toward cost-efficient maintenance strategies are accelerating demand for preventive maintenance services during the forecast period.

By Service Providers Analysis

How did the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OME) Segment Dominate the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market in 2024?

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment dominated the market in 2024 due to OEMs’ deep technical expertise, access to proprietary spare parts, and ability to provide authorized servicing. Healthcare facilities preferred OEM maintenance to ensure regulatory compliance, equipment reliability, and warranty protection. Additionally, OEMs offered advanced software updates, remote diagnostics, and comprehensive service contracts, reinforcing their strong market position.

The small/third-party service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as healthcare facilities seek cost-effective alternatives to OEM maintenance services. These providers offer flexible service contracts, faster response times, and localized support. Increasing acceptance of multi-vendor servicing, growing technical expertise, and expanding hospital and diagnostic networks, especially in emerging markets, are accelerating the adoption of third-party maintenance services during the forecast period.

By End-User Insights

Why the Hospitals Segment Dominated the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to their extensive use of diverse and high-value medical devices across diagnostics, surgery, and critical care. Continuous equipment operation, strict regulatory compliance, and the need to ensure patient safety drive frequent maintenance requirements. High patient volumes and increasing adoption of advanced technologies further reinforced hospitals’ dominant market position.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing shift toward outpatient and minimally invasive procedures. These centers rely heavily on well-maintained surgical and diagnostic equipment to ensure efficiency and patient safety. Rising procedure volumes, lower operating costs compared to hospitals, and growing investments in advanced surgical technologies are driving demand for reliable maintenance services in ambulatory surgical settings.

What are the Recent Developments in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

In June 2025, the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), in collaboration with the Universal Clinical Engineering Federation (UCEF), launched the International Biomed Cross (IBC). This global initiative aims to provide rapid support for medical device maintenance and repair during disasters and public health emergencies.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Key Players List

GE HealthCare

Medtronic

Aramark

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

B. Braun SE

AlphaSource Group

Althea Group



Segments Covered in the Report

By Equipment

Imaging Equipment

Surgical Instruments

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Other Medical Equipment CT MRI Digital X-Ray Ultrasound Others

Life Support Devices

Dental Equipment

By Service

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance



By Service Providers

OEM

Small/Third Party Providers

By End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics & Specialty Clinics

Other End Use

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



