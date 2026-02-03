Take the wheel of the latest commercial EVs and high-tech work trucks at Work Truck Week 2026 Ride & Drive

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get behind the wheel of commercial vehicles boasting the latest technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems during Work Truck Week® 2026 Ride & Drive. Featured vehicles incorporate advancements that promote the reduction of fuel use, greenhouse gases or particulate matter.



Held in downtown Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis on March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.



Work Truck Week runs March 10–13, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association. Register at worktruckweek.com.



“Ride & Drive is a unique opportunity for anyone at Work Truck Week to spend some hands-on time out on the road with the latest commercial vehicles and the technology that drives them,” says Chris Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. “They can choose to drive or ride along to take notes and photos. Manufacturer reps for each vehicle will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.”



Ride & Drive is the quick and easy way to get up to speed on the latest tech that can be spec’ed on new commercial vehicles. It’s especially useful for fleet managers and others who don’t have the time or connections to arrange individual test drives for equipment from various manufacturers.



Work Truck Week Ride & Drive gathers subject matter experts, vehicles and technology solutions from 14 participating companies in one place. Attendees can select from 16 vehicles, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter. They can explore additional technology through static displays.



The following vehicles are scheduled to be available to drive or ride in with a company representative on a planned street route:

Vehicle equipped with Allison 3000-Series 6-speed fully automatic transmission Vehicle equipped with Allison 4000 and 4500 Series™ Uprate Blue Arc™ battery-powered Class 4 truck Step Van with Blue Bird EV commercial chassis Ford Transit van Ford Super Duty truck Hino L6e battery-electric medium-duty truck Hino Tern RC8 battery-electric Class 8 4x2 tractor on Hino XL Series chassis Isuzu NRR EV Class 5 low-cab-forward battery electric truck Mack MD Electric medium-duty truck Mercedes-Benz fully electric eSprinter van Peterbilt Model 536EV zero-emissions truck Ram ProMaster van Rivian R1T electric four-door crew cab pickup truck

Other participating OEMs include Kenworth Truck Company and Harbinger. Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission will bring its popular Allison Experience trailer and team to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and eGen Power e-Axles. Additional static displays include the Shyft Group/Aebi Schmidt Group Aebi TT 211 Terratrac compact slope tractor and the Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc/Nuvera HydroCharge, a hydrogen-powered AC genset and DC fast-charger.



For more information about Ride & Drive, including detailed descriptions of participating vehicles, visit worktruckweek.com/rideanddrive.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/491ed5a2-16bb-42e1-9c1f-7550646566a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4899cb37-84d4-4bf2-901d-37f2cbcea1c9