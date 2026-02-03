Munich Re Risk Management Partners Named Official Knowledge Partner of ClimateTech Connect 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC) , a groundbreaking technology conference dedicated to advancing innovation in climate adaptation and resilience at scale, has announced that Munich Re Risk Management Partners (RMP), a specialized unit within global reinsurance leader Munich Re, has joined the conference as Official Knowledge Partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Munich Re Risk Management Partners as our Official Knowledge Partner,” said Megan Kuczynski , Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect. “Their depth of expertise and global perspective on climate risk will bring great value to the CTC program and to the conversations we convene this April.”

"Munich Re Risk Management Partners is proud to serve as Official Knowledge Partner of ClimateTech Connect," said Markus Waniek, Chief Revenue Officer at Risk Management Partners. "We'll be leading sessions on using geospatial assessments to understand, manage, and measure physical climate risk and sharing real-world case studies from our work helping insurers, banks, asset managers, and corporates quantify and mitigate their climate risk exposure. The conversations happening at CTC are essential as organizations move from climate risk awareness to action as they advance their climate resilience."

The conference has secured two prominent insurance technology leaders for its main stage programming. Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide, will deliver the headline keynote address on April 9th, exploring how predictive analytics and smart solutions are transforming personal lines insurance from a reactive to a preventive model. Robert Pick, EVP and CIO at Tokio Marine North America and Group Deputy CITO at Tokio Marine Group, will join the main stage on April 8th for a fireside chat with Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer of Majesco, examining how advanced data analytics and emerging technologies are reshaping climate risk assessment across the insurance value chain.

"We are honored to welcome Casey and Bob to CTC," said Kuczynski. "Casey is at the forefront of Nationwide’s predict-and-prevent approach, using data and technology to help customers avoid losses before they happen. Bob brings a global perspective on deploying AI and advanced analytics to navigate increasingly complex climate risks. Both are implementing the innovations our attendees need to understand and adopt in their own organizations.”

With industry leaders from Munich Re, Nationwide, and Tokio Marine confirmed, ClimateTech Connect is a must-attend event for organizations serious about climate resilience. Tickets are selling fast for the April 8-9 conference. Register now at climatetechconnect.io to secure your spot.

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is the first dedicated conference and expo on climate risk and resilience for the re/insurance, financial services, real estate and public sectors. The conference is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Attendees can expect two days of masterclass content, keynotes, cutting-edge tech demonstrations, product expo, immersive networking over breakfast and lunch each day, and opening night gala reception.

2026 conference themes include:

Navigating Rising Waters: Advances in Flood Resilience

Wildfire Resilience

Shaping the Future of Disaster Resilience

Resilient Returns: Framing the Investment Landscape in Climate Adaptation

Building the Resilient Enterprise

Adaptive Architecture: Pioneering Resilience in the Real Estate Sector

The New Era of Risk Resilience in P&C Insurance

The Case for Science in the Boardroom

Building the Resilience City





About the venue:

ClimateTech Connect will take place at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center

Perched on the shores of the Potomac River and just minutes from Washington, D.C.

Register now to secure your spot.

Click here for sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities

Click here to apply for the CTC Pitch Competition

Press contact:

Layla Van Buren

The MicDrop Agency

layla@themicdropagency.com

+1 (424) 946-5040